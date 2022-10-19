ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name change reflects a bright future for the Nieri Department of Construction, Development and Planning

The Clemson University Board of Trustees has approved a change of the name of the Nieri Family Department of Construction Science and Management to the “Nieri Department of Construction, Development and Planning.” The new name was approved at the board’s meeting on October 21, and it reflects a reorganization and expansion of the department which was approved last spring.
Trustees Approve Academic Program Updates, Facilities Projects, and Woodland Cemetery Policy at Fall Quarterly Meetings

At its 2022 Fall Quarterly meetings this week, the Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a number of facilities projects, adopted an updated policy for interment at Woodland Cemetery, and approved tuition schedules for graduate programs during the next academic year. The Board also approved a new Master of Public Health program, a new Department of Interdisciplinary Studies and a name change for the Nieri Department of Construction, Development and Planning.
VaxClinic returning to campus Oct. 28; flu vaccines also available

The Vax Clinic will be providing bivalent Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on non-holiday Friday mornings starting on Friday, Oct. 28, at Littlejohn Coliseum. Students, faculty, staff and family members who are six months past their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two months past a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, are also eligible to receive booster shots through the clinic.
