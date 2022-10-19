Tampa's charity Halloween concert Fangsgiving kicks off two-day party on Friday
Fangsgiving is already Tampa Bay’s premier costume-party, cover-band benefit concert, and now it’s even bigger. The gig— set for this weekend on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 at Crowbar in Ybor City —features the best local bands taking on new personas.
Friday features an Americana-heavy bill that includes Have Gun, Will Travel (fresh off the release of its new EP, Silver Sounds ), Navin Ave., Adam Randall Band with Deb Ruby and ther versatile Same Day Delivery Orchestra.
After that, the party goes to bed and gets back up for a Saturday lineup that features Fugazi and Bon Jovi tribute sets.
The best part is that the whole thing benefits Gasparilla Music Festival’s Recycled Tunes program, which places refurbished musical instruments in local schools. [event-1]
