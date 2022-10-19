ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ

If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend

One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest

When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Survey Says: New Jersey Likes Its Hot Dogs Dirty

When it comes to having a hot dog, a lot of the United States likes to load one up with condiments and other goopy toppings. Is New Jersey one of them?. There seem to be rankings for anything and everything these days, so why should hot dog preferences be any different?
FLORIDA STATE
Hey Philly, Let’s Cancel Halloween 2022

I know this is a controversial opinion, but I think Philadelphia needs to cancel Halloween for 2022. Or at least reschedule Halloween to October 30. OK. Hear me out about this one. Because I know it’s a hot take. But, after winning the National League pennant on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to their first World Series in 13 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies Fever! How to Get Phillies World Series Tickets

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies will be facing the Astros after Houston completed a 4-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 6-5 victory over New York on Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
LINWOOD, NJ
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/5

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning. Rip Current RiskHigh. Waves4 -...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hey South Jersey! Show Us Your Horrifying Halloween Decorations

As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!. No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations. Whether...
New Survey Says You Better Watch Your Damn Mouth, Philly!

Alright, let's fess up. The Northeast is anything but dainty. The winters are harsh and so are our mouths, apparently. With that being said, we definitely can't lie. We're all damn proud to be from this region. A recent study analyzed various data that revealed Philadelphia and the surrounding areas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers-Sharks Preview: Keep the Party Going

Hours before the Flyers drop the puck against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, there's a chance that South Philly will be launched into party mode with something special happening at the ballpark across the street. The Flyers, well aware of this, made the decision to open the doors of Wells Fargo Center early to ticket holders for Sunday night's game and provide a spot to watch the Phillies in the NLCS first.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
