New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
New Survey Proves NJ Drivers Should Never Get Made Fun Of Again
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: Jersey can't drive. I can't speak on your behalf, but it seems like everywhere I go, people love to make jokes about the way people drive in this state. Don't get me wrong, we all probably suffer from a little bit of road rage. That's only because there's so many people packed into such a small state that it's aggravating when people are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
Ocean City, NJ Mayor Favors Lowering City Speed Limit to 20 MPH
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian favors reducing the speed limit city-wide from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph. The topic came up Saturday during a community meeting at the Ocean City Yacht Club, according to OCNJDaily.com. When residents complained about people exceeding the speed limit, which is 25 miles...
Trick Or Treat: Find Out Which NJ City Is The Best For Halloween
Spooky season's in full swing, ya'll! By now, the decorations have been hung, the skeletons have been erected on the front lawn, and you've probably already purchased candy to hand out to the trick-or-treaters next week. Halloween is almost here. Here in the Garden State, it's a pretty big deal....
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police Seek Info in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning. The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM. The pedestrian received minor injuries...
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
The Pop Shop Permanently Closing Medford, NJ Location
Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste. The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Stafford Township NJ Police Makes Hilarious Recruiting Attempt
Police work is hard work. It takes its toll on one's body and mind. Sometimes, as we've seen over the last few years, it can be extremely tough dealing with the public at large. We certainly commend all police officers that put on the badge, for they are truly protecting...
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country
These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
