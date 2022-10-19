ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

New Survey Proves NJ Drivers Should Never Get Made Fun Of Again

You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: Jersey can't drive. I can't speak on your behalf, but it seems like everywhere I go, people love to make jokes about the way people drive in this state. Don't get me wrong, we all probably suffer from a little bit of road rage. That's only because there's so many people packed into such a small state that it's aggravating when people are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country

These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
