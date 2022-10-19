Read full article on original website
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name
At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered...
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West Apologizes For His Anti Semitic Tweets, Says It Came From A Place Of “Hurt”
Kanye West is feeling remorseful about his anti-semitic “death con” comments on Twitter and is claiming that his remarks came from a place of “hurt.”. During his appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, the rapper shared that he is “sorry” for the people who were offended by his “death con” comment.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Ex-Prez Donald Trump Believes Kanye West Needs ‘Help,’ Distancing Himself From One-Time Close Friend
Ex-Prez Donald Trump once boasted that Kanye West was a “friend of mine for a long time” but things have taken a turn after the rapper’s latest meltdown, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Trump revealed that he was taken aback after watching Ye on Tucker Carlson.
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Let’s Ignore Kanye West & Put Some Respect On Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Name
Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kanye West on anti-Semitic comments: I’m ‘happy’ I ‘crossed the line’
Kanye West isn’t letting it go. Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owens’ new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all of the brands that have dropped him since his most recent social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase. “Hey, if...
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes After Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Episode
N.O.R.E. has issued an apologetic response after his latest episode of Drink Champs featuring Kanye West went viral for the wrong reasons. The visual podcast, cohosted by DJ EFN, allowed Ye to elaborate on his conspiracy theories and controversial opinions. Notably, the episode featured West falsely attributing George Floyd’s death to fentanyl.More from VIBE.comDave Chappelle Talks 'Chappelle Show' Struggles, Kanye West On 'Drink Champs'Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTubeKanye West To Purchase Conservative Platform Parler “I’m sorry my fault,” shared the Queens-bred personality on Twitter shortly after the video went live on Sunday (Oct. 16.) The “Banned From...
