Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.

15 DAYS AGO