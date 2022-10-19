Read full article on original website
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Houseguest from hell: Man guilty of murdering NJ woman in torched home
A Monmouth County jury found a 52-year-old man guilty in the 2019 killing of the woman who had opened up her home to him. Ronald Teschner was convicted of murdering 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli and setting her million-dollar house on fire. Rescuers struggled to find her body, which eventually was unearthed on her property months later.
CT Man Convicted For Heroin Trafficking After Being Busted at Tuckerton, NJ, Wawa
Federal authorities say a man from Connecticut now potentially faces 40 years in prison after being convicted of heroin trafficking. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 38-year-old Luis Payano-Perez was found guilty last week on one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin. The verdict...
Who killed Donnie Farrell? Rowan death remains unsolved homicide 15 years later
GLASSBORO — Investigators have no additional evidence compared to what was released towards the end of 2007, but there is hope that advances in technology can open the door to answers in the Homecoming Weekend death of Rowan University sophomore Donald "Donnie" Farrell. Donnie, 19, from Boonton, was fatally...
NJ Mom Wants More Defibrillators in Courthouses After Husband’s Death
Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
NJ’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Murphy promised a COVID response review, where is it?
Nearly 35,000 deaths are blamed on COVID-19 in New Jersey. For month, Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly promised a review of the state's response to the pandemic, but it is unclear if that review has even begun. On Tuesday, Murphy was asked for a status report. After some hesitation, he...
New study: NJ is the 6th best state to own an electric vehicle
In November, the country saw the passage of a revolutionary infrastructure law that put a $7.5 billion investment into electric vehicle chargers. This law will support a national network of chargers all over the country. Boy, they really want you to switch over to electric!. With the push for electric...
Driver in Fatal Toms River, NJ, Hit-and-run Stopped to Look at Victim, Sped Off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
NJ Marijuana Expungement Backlog: What’s Going On?
When New Jersey lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy approved the plan to make recreational marijuana legal, part of the agreement included a provision to wipe the slate clean for Garden State residents who had been convicted of possessing small amounts of pot. It turns out the process is a bit...
NJ lawmaker wants to extend school day, school year to address learning loss
Alarmed by the latest round of assessment figures for New Jersey students, a state senator is pushing legislation that would permit certain districts to extend the school day or the school year. A bill from Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, would establish a three-year pilot program within the Department of Education...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
NJ Next-of-kin Registrants Can Now Sign Up at MVC Branches
New Jersey's Next-of-Kin Registry, maintained by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, was established following the 2007 car crash and subsequent death of Sara Dubinin of Sayreville. Yet until this week, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation sponsored by Sens. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, and Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, registrants could only apply...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ, ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation that police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean Counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April when...
Report: 6 NJ Counties Among Nation’s Most Threatened by Storms, Climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
