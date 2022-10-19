Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
MuySA: Pete's Tako House's family approach gives puro feel of San Antonio
When you're at Pete's, you're familia.
San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week
Owner Alex Amaro gave the Current an exclusive sneak peek of the downtown venue ahead of its Friday, Oct. 28 opening.
Workers say three real ghosts roam the 13th Floor Haunted House
It's San Antonio's 13th Floor's business to scare its customers. But three spirits lurking in its halls may have turned the tables. At first, it sounds like the perfect page from a marketing plan for a thrill-based experience. San Antonio's 13th Floor uses props, actors, music and more to create an atmosphere where screams are typical.
tpr.org
I’ve worked in the Texas Public Radio Newsroom for 11 years this month. In that time I’ve seen this newsroom make incredible growth. When I started, we had a news staff of eight people. That’s now quadrupled with 32 staffers of editors, show hosts, reporters, and producers.
Refugee resettlement center opens near The Historic Pearl
SAN ANTONIO — Driving up 281 North from downtown, you've likely seen the Wittigs sign. The building off Avenue B is taking on new life. It now serves as the new Refugee Resettlement Services building for Catholic Charities of San Antonio. As KENS 5 learned, there's now a greater...
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
KSAT 12
Fun fact: If you dug a hole straight through the center of Earth, you would NOT end up in China
Just like when we recently supplied you with the random fact that Mount Smith is the highest spot in Bexar County, learning the exact opposite point on Earth in San Antonio doesn’t do us a whole lot of good. But, it could win you points at your next trivia night!
San Antonio Current
26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Increased interest in sustainable clothing and secondhand shopping has unleashed a boom in thrift stores and vintage shops — and that boom includes San Antonio. Alamo City thrifters can find discount duds aplenty. Those willing to scour can also get their mitts on designer fashion, hard-to-find band T-shirts and even high-end sneakers.
San Antonio Current
A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale
A 1926 Monte Vista home once owned by Wilbur Leslie Evans, the son of an iconic Lone Star State businessman, has hit the market for $925,000. According to property records, the Tudor-style home's original owner was the son of Ira Hobart Evans, who won the U.S. Medal of Honor for his service during the Civil War and eventually became a railroad exec then founded Austin National Bank.
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
San Antonio's ice rink at Travis Park announces opening date
It will run until January.
Inflation makes funding Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner a steep climb this year
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2019, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. Thanks to the decline of COVID-19, San Antonio residents will again be able to eat together. But, thanks to inflation,...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
Top San Antonio Express-News reporter fired after complaint from Bexar judge hopeful Trish DeBerry
Fired journalist Bruce Selcraig said DeBerry's accusations of sexism and bias amount to a 'smokescreen' and that she wanted to kill his story.
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host has died. Russell Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, passed away following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma, his wife confirmed on a social media post.
San Antonio mainstays Liberty Bar and Earl Abel's unveil new lunch, breakfast menus — and hours
Both Alamo City dining institutions will begin opening earlier in the day.
realtybiznews.com
A San Antonio Roundup of Four "Go To" Real Estate Professional
In this special Sunday roundup of the top U.S. real estate agents, we want to refocus on a significant market. San Antonio, Texas, is a crucial region not only in the state but for the country where industry trends are concerned. And recent news of the scramble to adapt to rising interest rates by Texas builders is important for anyone buying or selling homes. The economy will soon lead us into a highly competitive market where hiring the very best marketers will be crucial. With this in mind, here are four of San Antonio’s “go to” property professionals.
