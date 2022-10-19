Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Kentucky Power announces grants to SOAR and HPCEDA
— Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations’ grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000, and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) grants are funded.
Education and Labor Cabinet releases September 2022 Unemployment Report
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.8%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary September 2022 jobless rate was unchanged from August 2022 but was down 0.9 percentage points...
KAM announces 2022 award winners
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) announced the 2022 Manufacturer of the Year and Manufacturing Employee of the Year Award Winners at KAM’s Manufacturing Awards Luncheon this afternoon in Lexington. The 2022 Kentucky Manufacturing Employee of the Year Award presented by the Kentucky Community and...
KY Agricultural Development Board approves projects across the commonwealth
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,551,159 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. State and County Funded Projects. Caliente Therapy, LLC was approved up to $88,250 in county funds to build an equine rehabilitation facility barn and...
