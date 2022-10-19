Kentucky has lost one of its earliest commitments to the 2023 class, as an in-state running back wrote on social media that he would decommit from the Wildcats. Kaden Moorman, who committed to UK on Oct. 8, 2021, said he wanted to be useful with his 5 official visits and make the best decision for him and his family. Moorman is 3-star running back out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County) and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, according to the 247Sports Composite. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow served as his primary recruiter.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO