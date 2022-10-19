Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lanereport.com
KAM announces 2022 award winners
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) announced the 2022 Manufacturer of the Year and Manufacturing Employee of the Year Award Winners at KAM’s Manufacturing Awards Luncheon this afternoon in Lexington. The 2022 Kentucky Manufacturing Employee of the Year Award presented by the Kentucky Community and...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
wkms.org
Ky. energy bills likely to go up this winter amid rising fuel prices
Kentucky coal has had a good year. So let’s talk about it. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel and the single largest contributor to global temperature increases, according to the International Energy Agency. It’s also deeply rooted in Kentucky culture and helped the state and the country prosper. Coal...
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
lanereport.com
Education and Labor Cabinet releases September 2022 Unemployment Report
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.8%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary September 2022 jobless rate was unchanged from August 2022 but was down 0.9 percentage points...
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Protect Kentucky from out-of-state activism
Protect Kentucky Access (PKA) is the largest organization opposed to Constitutional Amendment #2 and their goal, according to their website, is to "keep abortion safe and legal in Kentucky." Donor information reported in the latest Kentucky Registry of Election Finance Report (KREF) raises questions about whose interests KPA is protecting and what kind of access they're talking about.
WKYT 27
Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
wdrb.com
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
Lexington announces ONE Lexington strategic plan
One year of ONE Lexington’s work is now outlined in a 28-page strategic mission statement. But even its director knows it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on.
lanereport.com
Vector Corrosion Technologies opens new Lexington facility
— Vector Corrosion Technologies Inc., which provides corrosion mitigation products and services, cut the ribbon on a new operation in Lexington. The company will create 20 full-time jobs with a more than $1 million investment. Vector located its first Kentucky operation in an existing 15,200-square-foot building at 800 Winchester Road...
wymt.com
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
lanereport.com
KY Agricultural Development Board approves projects across the commonwealth
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,551,159 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. State and County Funded Projects. Caliente Therapy, LLC was approved up to $88,250 in county funds to build an equine rehabilitation facility barn and...
lanereport.com
Avelo Airlines takes off in Lexington with nonstop service
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Avelo Airlines begins service from Lexington, Kentucky, with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando’s most convenient airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO). Arriving at MCO now means getting to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Orlando’s most popular hotels and resorts take half the time, allowing more time to explore local attractions and Central Florida.
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The Governor talked about economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky recruit decommits after more than year-long commitment
Kentucky has lost one of its earliest commitments to the 2023 class, as an in-state running back wrote on social media that he would decommit from the Wildcats. Kaden Moorman, who committed to UK on Oct. 8, 2021, said he wanted to be useful with his 5 official visits and make the best decision for him and his family. Moorman is 3-star running back out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County) and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, according to the 247Sports Composite. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow served as his primary recruiter.
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
Comments / 0