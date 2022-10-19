Read full article on original website
Related
107.3 KFFM
This New, Terrifying Horror Movie Was Filmed in Seattle
October is a big deal in my household. My daughter has always been a big fan of Halloween and all the fun that comes with it. My wife loves fall clothing, pumpkin spice everything, pumpkin patches, and horror movies. I'd say Halloween is almost as important as Christmas for us. Now that we have another daughter in the fold, we can't wait to go trick-or-treating again.
107.3 KFFM
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
107.3 KFFM
5 More Bucket List Shows you Can’t Miss in Washington State
Washington has been a go-to for up-and-coming artists trying to make a name for themselves. Of course, after they make it big they love coming back to the Evergreen state to put on for their original and new fans in the area. Either way, these artists coming into Washington have made it bigger than big, they're household names and they're coming to put on a show in Washington.
5 Celebrities You Might Run Into the Next Time You Visit Oregon
5 Celebrities You Might Run Into the Next Time You Visit Oregon. From actors and animators, to billionaires, Oregon has some cool celebrities you might run into on your next visit. 1 . Sam Elliott. Sam has a place out in Willamette Valley, Oregon, which is about an hour from...
107.3 KFFM
3 Of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest
3 of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest. You don’t have to have a car to get around three of the most walkable cities in the Pacific Northwest. Oftentimes in larger metropolitan cities, the public transportation system is so sufficient, getting from one side of town to the other is pretty much a breeze.
107.3 KFFM
5 Amazing Washington Winter Vacation Spots for 2022
Are you ready to have an amazing Winter vacation in Washington state snow? Look no further than these 5 amazing winter vacation spots for winter fun for your family and friends. Impress your out-of-town guests with a jolly good time in the outdoor playland of Washington state for the winter.
107.3 KFFM
Weekend Snow in WA Mountain Passes. Is Seattle Air Most Deadly?
I don't know about you, but I feel as though the weather is behaving a bit strangely. Warmer than normal temperatures of late, and now bracing for a winter blast of cooler temps, snow in the mountains, and Seattle ranking at the top of the worst air quality in the world due to -- mid-October forest fires.
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
107.3 KFFM
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
107.3 KFFM
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0