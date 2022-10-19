I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'

