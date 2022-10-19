Read full article on original website
Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Kansas man makes 2nd appearance on ‘The Voice’
Justin Aaron is competing to make his voice heard around the world on NBC's hit show "The Voice."
Hy-Vee, Downtown Topeka hosting block party this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee and Downtown Topeka, Inc. are hosting a block party this weekend to celebrate improvements made at Hy-Vee, as well as improvements made in downtown Topeka. The block party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the southwest corner of the Hy-Vee parking lot at 29th & Wanamaker. […]
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
USD 475 announces the school schedule for Friday
There will not be any school on Friday for early childhood, elementary and middle school students in Geary USD 475. The district made the announcement via social media.
Emporia gazette.com
'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats
Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
Free Shred Day coming to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local bank is hosting a free shredding event this weekend. Iron Mountain will set up their mobile shredding truck from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5926 SW 21st Street in the parking lot of the Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. This event is free and is […]
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season
The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
Topeka Zoo mourns loss of bear
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who died Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the zoo, on Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. However, she showed no signs of improvement the following day and had a seizure Tuesday […]
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
Kansas State Collegian
Kansas State University Gardens to add new features
The Kansas State University Gardens moved locations in 1978, and lost its reflecting pool in the process; however, this element will return to the gardens early next year, Scott McElwain, director of the gardens, said. “While it’s not an exact replica of the reflecting pool that was in the old...
MHK's first rage room opens in Downtown on 4th Street
Office Space, LLC has opened at the corner of 4th and Houston Streets in Downtown Manhattan. Office Space has four rage rooms, giving participants the access to a safe and controlled environment where they can release built up rage, by smashing an assortment of items, like glass bottles, plates, and small office equipment.
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
Trunk or Treat plans are announced by Foot Locker
Trunk or Treat is scheduled at Foot Locker, 3210 South U.S. Highway 77 in Junction City on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. Fun and sweet treats are planned at the Foot Locker Distribution Center.
KVOE
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Plans are announced for the Christmas Parade in Junction City
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Parade along with 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Michaela Joyce, Junction City Main Street, said it will begin at the 12th Street Community Center, make it's way to 6th Street, go to Washington Street downtown and then turn north on Washington Street to 8th Street. "The theme for this year's parade is a Classic Christmas. " Visit https://www.junctioncitychamber.org/christmas-parade.html to register your float for entry.
