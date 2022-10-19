Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO