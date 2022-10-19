Foster care ministry invites community to support homes for foster kids

COLUMBUS -- Following 17 months of review, Harvey Solar was granted its Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need today by the Ohio Power Siting Board. Developed by Open Road Renewables, Harvey Solar is located in Hartford and Bennington townships of Licking County with an 18- to 24-month construction phase anticipated to begin in 2024. Once operational, this solar project will feed clean electricity into a pre-existing 138kv electric transmission line, delivering more than $126 million in new tax revenue to the local community over the project’s lifetime.

LICKING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO