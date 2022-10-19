Foster care ministry invites community to support homes for foster kids

Read full article on original website
Winter Sanctuary: Solutions for homelessness are jobs and housing
MOUNT VERNON — At the Woodward Opera House, city and county leaders gathered to discuss homelessness in Knox County and what possible solutions could help make an impact locally. The discussion, led by Winter Sanctuary Executive Director Julie Miller, focused on national and local statics of homelessness. Nationally, Miller...
Knox DD levy renewal offers voters a decrease
MOUNT VERNON — Knox DD is asking voters to renew its levy when they go to the polls on November 8. This levy, however, includes a decrease of 0.25 mills. Voters passed Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities' initial five-year levy in 2008 and renewed it in 2013 for a 10-year term.
Clear Fork BOE reaches agreement with teachers and support staff unions
BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association has reached an agreement with the Clear Fork Valley Local School District board of education. School board president Lori McKee confirmed the board unanimously approved a new contract agreement Thursday. The union had already voted in favor of the agreement. McKee said the board also voted to approve a contract with its support staff union.
Part IV of the Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson: New ripples a century later
Public opinion was split in the aftermath of the Knox County coroner W.W. Scarbrough’s ruling that Kenyon College student Stewart Lathrop Pierson died because he was restrained. Placed on a railroad trestle outside Gambier during a fraternity initiation ritual, Pierson was hit and killed by an unscheduled train.
Ashland shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Lexington
Ashland, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Lexington 42-28 on October 21 in Ohio football action. Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Ashland as the first quarter ended.
Arlington stops Lucas in snug affair
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arlington chalked up in tripping Lucas 29-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21. Lucas showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Arlington as the first quarter ended.
Open Road Renewables receives state approval of Harvey Solar
COLUMBUS -- Following 17 months of review, Harvey Solar was granted its Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need today by the Ohio Power Siting Board. Developed by Open Road Renewables, Harvey Solar is located in Hartford and Bennington townships of Licking County with an 18- to 24-month construction phase anticipated to begin in 2024. Once operational, this solar project will feed clean electricity into a pre-existing 138kv electric transmission line, delivering more than $126 million in new tax revenue to the local community over the project’s lifetime.
DEVIL-DOG: Danville beats East Knox for the first time in 5 years
HOWARD -- It was written everywhere. On team t-shirts. On the weight room countdown clock. On the offseason workout agenda – a whole finisher period dedicated, in name, to one cause:
Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
Robert D. Durbin
Robert D. “Bob” Durbin, age 87, of Mt. Gilead, passed away in Fredericktown on Sunday, October 16. Friends may call on Thursday, October 20, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Masonic services, military honors, and funeral services will follow thereafter with Reverend Dan Dickman officiating.
Illinois man killed in Richland County crash on I-71
PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
Absolutely nothing: Columbian drops a goose egg on Norwalk
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Columbian followed in snuffing Norwalk's offense 41-0 on October 21 in Ohio football action. Columbian jumped in front of Norwalk 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Clear Fork wallops Highland
Clear Fork raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Highland in Ohio high school football on October 21. Clear Fork moved in front of Highland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Highland’s Izzy Arnett-Tomasek part of All-MOAC girls soccer team
ONTARIO — Youth was served when the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer team was announced Wednesday. Ontario freshmen Hattie Yugovich and Addi Pittman both earned spots on the All-MOAC first team, along with senior teammate Adi Turnbaugh.
Loudonville collects skin-tight win against Northmor
Loudonville showed its poise to outlast a game Northmor squad for a 28-21 victory in Ohio high school football on October 21. Loudonville drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
Blowout: Danville delivers statement win over East Knox
Danville showed top form to dominate East Knox during a 42-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21. Danville darted in front of East Knox 21-14 to begin the second quarter.
Down but not out: Mt. Gilead beats back Cardington-Lincoln
Mt. Gilead shook off some early rust and roared away from Cardington-Lincoln 44-13 at Mt. Gilead High on October 21 in Ohio football action. Cardington-Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
Kenyon celebrates undefeated 1972 football team with golden jubilee
GAMBIER -- This year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the best football seasons in Kenyon College's long and storied history. The 1972 team went 7-0-1 under the tutelage of Head Coach Phil Morse. Those seven wins are tied for the best single-season total in program history, and the team's .938 winning percentage persists as the best all-time.
Centerburg prevails over Fredericktown
Centerburg showed no mercy to Fredericktown, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-14 victory on October 21 in Ohio football action. Tough to find an edge early, Centerburg and Fredericktown fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
