ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackleburg, AL

Comments / 0

Related
EKU Sports

Gameday Information For Saturday vs. North Alabama

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU is set to host the Lions of North Alabama for Homecoming at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, presented by Coca-Cola, at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The matchup marks the first time the two teams have met. Make sure to secure your tickets here. The...
RICHMOND, KY
thebamabuzz.com

Minor League Baseball in Alabama attracts 750,000+ fans in 2022

Alabama’s 3 minor league baseball teams—the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits—attracted 750,384 fans in 2022, according to a post by Ballpark Digest. Trash Pandas Led the Southern League in Attendance. For the 2nd consecutive year, Huntsville’s Trash Pandas led the Southern League in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

Funeral services set for MSU Football player

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
TUPELO, MS
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman

A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
CULLMAN, AL
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Golf Digest

Alabama man arrested for blasting neighbor’s house with shotgun after argument over Tide-Tennessee game

They say It Just Means More, and hoo boy they are not lying. According to the Florence Alabama Police Department, a man is in custody following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. According to reports, Ricky Franks Jr. was watching the game at his neighbor’s house. As time expired and Alabama’s first loss of the season was confirmed, an argument broke out. Franks Jr. left, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a load of buckshot into his neighbor’s house. Last time we checked you’re not allowed to do that. Not even in Alabama.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘The potential here is remarkable’

VINEMONT, Ala. – The ribbon was cut on Cullman Regional Airport’s newly refurbished runway 2/20 Thursday, a little more than a month before the 64th anniversary of the airport’s opening on Nov. 30, 1958. The runway can now support the weight of larger and heavier aircraft, which will make Cullman more accessible to existing and potential future industries. The project to improve the airport has been ongoing since 2014 when the Airport Layout Plan (ALP), a map with a legend accounting for every square inch of the airport, was developed as a guide to show surveyed data of the airport and...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I’m going to call you Lola’

CRANE HILL, Ala. – Lynn Haynes’ broken heart was mended at the Crane Hill Senior Center Friday, Oct. 21, when she was presented with a dog. Yet, despite its yapping, responsive tail wagging and heartbeat, the new pup comes without the hazards and mess associated with owning a pet. Haynes’ new dog happens to be a robot.  Haynes lost her best friend, a Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix named Lola, last year and still gets choked up when talking about her beloved best friend.   “Lola was my best friend, and we did everything together. I never felt alone when I had Lola. Nothing’s been...
CRANE HILL, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy