Climb Channel Solutions Teams Up with Proofpoint to Bring People-Centric Cybersecurity Solutions to the Channel

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
Put It Forward Announces AI Powered Deep Personalization for Sitecore Customer Experiences
Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of innovative AI technology to deepen Sitecore Customer Experiences. Now organizations can leverage advanced AI, integration and orchestration to deliver great customer experiences and drive superior return on investment. Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces...
salestechstar.com
Contact Center Leader LiveVox to Showcase Integrated Agent Workflows, Designed to Enhance the Agent and Customer Experience, at Money20/20
Contact centers can lay the foundation for exponential voice, digital, and AI ROI by easily orchestrating processes, data, and applications to deliver better agent workflows and address critical efficiency gaps. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools,...
salestechstar.com
Certa Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Increases Accessibility of Industry-Leading, No-Code Third Party Risk Management Platform. Certa, a leading no-code automation platform for procurement and compliance, announced the availability of its solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Certa customers can now enjoy simplified billing and flexible pricing with custom terms and payment options, and can also easily implement and manage Certa directly in AWS Marketplace.
salestechstar.com
IT Spend to Secure Cloud Workloads to Exceed $50 B Over the Next Five Years According to Dell’Oro Group
Newly Launched Cloud Workload Security Market Advanced Research Report. Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced the launch of its new Cloud Workload Security advanced research report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for cloud workload security solutions to secure cloud-based enterprise workloads across the entire application lifecycle (development, deployment, and runtime).
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in Global ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Work From Home Services in Global ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader...
salestechstar.com
Zapier Introduces New Innovation Program Zapier Early Access; Launches Eight New Features At ZapConnect
Zapier Early Access empowers automation enthusiasts to build cohesive automations without writing a single line of code. Zapier — the leader in no-code automation — launched Zapier Early Access, an innovation program to give automation enthusiasts early access to cutting-edge no-code tools and automation-first products. Beta products launching in Zapier Early Access include:
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning
Kinaxis hosts virtual Big Ideas in Supply Chain conference for practitioners and experts from leaders such as Carlsberg to share how they are thriving in the new era of supply chain planning and digital transformation. Kinaxis Inc , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable...
salestechstar.com
Edify Announces Integration of New ChromeOS Desk Connector for Contact Centers
Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced its integration to the new ChromeOS Desk connector for contact centers. This innovation introduces “the desk,” an organizer to manage all tabs and apps an agent needs for a specific interaction, including the single-window Edify CX contact center platform.
salestechstar.com
Tacton Showcases Strong Momentum as Manufacturers Choose CPQ Solutions to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Sales
High demand doubled subscription revenue over past 18 months, driving growth in customers, partners and headcount. Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today showcased strong momentum and customer successes over the past 18 months. The company doubled its presence and subscription revenue during the period.
salestechstar.com
Customer Experience Takes Center Stage at European Firms
Enterprises seek new contact center technologies and services to meet growing expectations and rising stakes for company reputation, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprises across Europe and the U.K. are quickly adopting new contact center technologies and services in response to dramatic changes in customer experience (CX) demands over the last 24 months, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
AI in Ecommerce And Its Impact
Unless you have been living off-grid for the last few years, for sure, you must have heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has pervaded every aspect of our lives. Behemoths like IBM, Amazon, and Facebook have ever manifested interest in leveraging artificial intelligence as a new fountain for business. So, saying that AI now would be prevailing and driving the world won’t be an overestimation.
salestechstar.com
European Contact Centers Meet Challenges via the Cloud
Companies keep improving customer experience with new technologies and services as work modes and consumer expectations change, ISG Provider Lens report says. A growing number of enterprises in Europe are achieving improved customer engagement through cloud contact centers as consumer behavior, work modes and relevant technologies evolve, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
salestechstar.com
Spiff Release Focuses on Simplifying Commissions Management for Sales Leadership and Finance and Operations
Latest release adds new functionality for addressing disputes, bulk team uploads, and new trackable activities that provide deeper visibility for managers. Ongoing commissions management should not be time consuming and complex for companies. In its latest release available , Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, added new capabilities that simplify commissions management for sales leaders and finance and operations specialists responsible for variable compensation.
salestechstar.com
TechTarget’s Gabrielle DeRussy Named to List of Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders by The Modern Sale and Collective[i]
The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession. TechTarget, Inc, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022 REVOPS 100 list by The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Introducing Klarna Spotlight: A Collection of Product Innovations for a New Era of Shopping
A rich and unbiased search tool comparing prices across thousands of retailers to find the best price for your product, and enabling shoppers to filter by color, size, ratings and more. Dynamic, curated shoppable video content in the Klarna App allowing consumers to discover, find inspiration, and shop items directly.
salestechstar.com
Avetta Named to the Spend Matters 2022 50 to Know List
Avetta, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced that Spend Matters has named the company to the “50 Providers to Know” list for the fifth year in a row. Each year, the ‘50 Providers to Know’ list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement...
Comments / 0