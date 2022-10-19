Read full article on original website
Warrant for the Wrong Parcel Leads to Parents of Infant Being Held Up at Gunpoint, They Allege
A couple with an infant allege that they were held at gunpoint near Alderpoint in the 4000 block of Rancho Sequoia Drive after the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) mistook their home for a neighbor’s two days ago. According to the couple who prefer to go by John...
Man Arrested Near Whitethorn for Threats, Possessing Ammunition, and Possessing a Firearm
On 10-15-2022 at about 8:30 AM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen about a possible violation of a court order near Whitethorn, California. Deputies learned there was a restraining order against Wade Patrick Hayes. The court order advised Hayes could not threaten or harass the reporting party in this case. The order further advised Hayes could not possess firearms or ammunition.
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 264: $0 for ex murder suspect Kyle Zoellner, Arcata official Brett Watson restrained, jail for Bear River triple-murderer’s mom, Eureka restaurant’s MyPillow controversy, 1925 wrongly-convicted double-murder makes popular podcast, more
Former murder suspect Kyle Zoellner is not getting over $750K for malicious prosecution after a judge overruled a jury, Arcata City Council Member Brett Watson will debate a temporary restraining order from city officials before the Nov. 8 election, the mom of a triple-murderer is going to jail for trying to help her son evade police, the ongoing pilot shortage will probably delay the start of our direct flights to Seattle and Portland, political controversy continues at Tres Chiles Picosos in Eureka after their photo op with the MyPillow guy, the popular true crime podcast Buried Bones covered a Humboldt County man wrongly convicted of a 1925 double murder, yet another local high schooler went to juvie after threatening a school shooting on social media, a trial is underway with allegations a hitman was hired by a gang before a shooting last year at a house in McKinleyville, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Keidis chatted with Joe Rogan about their Hoopa show, newly-released video shows an ex-local officer firing at suspects through his windshield in Eureka earlier this year, October 16 in Eureka is deemed Sara Bareilles Day after her free show for thousands, event suggestions, and more.
Fortuna Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female, Allege Connection With Snapchat Threats
This information came from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M., Fortuna Police received a report from school officials of a threat to students at Fortuna Union High School. The initial threat was received via Snapchat, and specifically stated that a shooting would occur at Fortuna Union High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. An additional threat was also received via Snapchat threatening the Eel River Community School campus in Fortuna.
Humboldt County Felony Warrant Suspect Arrested for Narcotics
Photos: Cover K-9 Unit Yahtzee with Evidence| Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. “On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant. suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in...
Court Overturns Zoellner Jury Award
A federal judge has overturned a jury's verdict that found an Arcata detective violated Kyle Zoellner's civil rights when he was arrested and charged with David Josiah Lawson's murder, finding police had probable cause and evidence in the case "establishes a fair probability Mr. Zoellner stabbed Mr. Lawson." Zoellner, 28,...
Driver Sought by EPD in Hit and Run Incident that Injured a Local Teen
The Eureka Police Department is looking for information regarding a hit and run incident that occurred at the intersection of Buhne and F street in Eureka on Monday, October 17th around 7 p.m. Paul Culbert said his son Aiden and his friends were riding electric scooters when Aiden, the last...
16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Fortuna High School Shooting Threat
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects & Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt CO.
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom* as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation
Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: To Get Through the Lean Times, This Biologist Turned Himself Into a High-End Bladesmith
There is never going to be a shortage of makers in Humboldt County. There has always been a lot of value in the arts and crafts community at large. Jason Lopiccolo, 38, is a full-time biologist and part-time high-end knife maker. At his day job for The Watershed Stewards Program, Lopiccolo is writing, analyzing data and helping onboard young scientists for a 10-and-a-half month program at various California sites.
Multiple Officers Involved in Extended Physical Altercation with Suspect
About 6 p.m., multiple officers and a suspect were involved in an extended physical altercation in the area between Sportsman’s Warehouse and McDonalds off Broadway in Eureka. One officer requested an ambulance respond Code 3 (with lights and siren). When our reporter, Mark McKenna arrived on the scene, according...
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Deep SoHum
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 17, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted an operation at a property in the area of Cemetery Road in Blocksburg to locate a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. While on scene deputies located...
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
OBITUARY: Ellis John Rosdahl, 1940-2022
Ellis John Rosdahl, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 5, 2022 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 82. Dad has joined the love of his life, Pearl Rosdahl, in Heaven. Mom meant everything to dad and he missed her so much after she passed in 2006.
OBITUARY: Frances Evelyn French, 1945-2022
Frances Evelyn French was born to Henry and Bernice Combs of by Craigsville, Minnesota on June 5, 1945. She went on to her heavenly reward on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Raylou Mary Chill, her parents and...
[UPDATE 4 p.m.] Who’s in Charge: Two Agencies Are Serving Search Warrants in Southern Humboldt
Law enforcement officers have been serving search warrants in Southern Humboldt today although we cannot confirm the nature or the lead investigation agency on the enforcement activity. We were first alerted that there was a large law enforcement presence off of Wallan Road, east of Garberville, early this morning, October...
Reminder to Waterfowl Hunters: Ocean Ranch Unit is Closed to Hunting and Public Access
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) wants to remind waterfowl hunters that its Ocean Ranch Unit in Humboldt County, part of the larger Eel River Wildlife Area, will be closed to all hunting and public access through the end of the year due to heavy construction and habitat work taking place.
Rabid Fox Found Dead Under a Truck After Biting a Person and Attacking a Moving Vehicle
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Division of Environmental Health:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
