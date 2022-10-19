Read full article on original website
bearback’s Dog Scratcher & Grooming Toy
Bearback’s Dog Scratcher & Grooming Toy is an easy way to give your pet pets. The extendable handle gives you the ability to scratch standing or sitting, and extends from 21-30-in. The 3-in. flexible teeth help minimize tangles and minimizes shedding. The scratcher also removes dirt and other particles stuck in dog fur. The 5-in. scratching head can reach all their favorite spots.
Puffer Hug Dog
Puffer Hug Dog will keep your pup warm as temperatures begin to drop. Dogs love hugs too! The Puffer is available in large and small sizes with a detachable leather strap to fit around your dog’s neck. Made with nylon and vegan leather, the Puffer includes decorative pockets.
Cat Amazing
Cat Amazing offers boredom-busting treat puzzles to bring the thrill of the hunt to indoor cats. The products stimulates their instinct to scratch, sniff and retrieve. It also slows down eating for healthy digestion and weight control. There are multiple difficulty levels, and it was crafted with reinforced, recyclable cardboard.
