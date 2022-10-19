Bearback’s Dog Scratcher & Grooming Toy is an easy way to give your pet pets. The extendable handle gives you the ability to scratch standing or sitting, and extends from 21-30-in. The 3-in. flexible teeth help minimize tangles and minimizes shedding. The scratcher also removes dirt and other particles stuck in dog fur. The 5-in. scratching head can reach all their favorite spots.

2 DAYS AGO