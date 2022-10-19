Read full article on original website
Center’s name change reflects wide embrace of diverse populations
This summer, the Saint Michael’s College center formerly known as the Center for Multicultural Affairs and Services (CMAS) changed its name to the Center for Student Diversity, Empowerment, and Community (DEC). The mission of the center aims to support first generation college students, black, indigenous, and people of color...
Fall play drops teens imbued with artificial intelligence into high school
The Saint Michael’s College Department of Fine Arts-Theatre is presenting Nothing is the End of the World (except for the end of the world), a contemporary comedy/drama by Bekah Brunstetter on November 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 7 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Theatre. Directing the production is Professor John Paul Devlin of the Fine Arts faculty.
Field and factory labor as acts of liberation:
A ledger documenting the everyday activities of a Black woman living in a segregated neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana, after World War II is driving the research of the woman’s granddaughter – a fellow at Saint Michael’s College – by providing historical insight into the labor opportunities and practices available to Black workers at the time.
DNA evidence at heart of Innocence Project work
Jane Pucher, senior staff attorney with the Innocence Project, spoke Monday night to a group of Saint Michael’s College students about “The Role of Innocence in Criminal Legal Reform.” She spoke to an attentive and engaged audience about the work that the Innocence Project does, the cases that have been successful in freeing wrongfully convicted people, and the continued work that she does with the nonprofit.
