westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 events and notes
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, our Halloween Guide, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9:30-11:30 am, “join us for an informative event and get to know Holy Rosary.” The school is at 42nd/Genesee. (Update: Registration not required for the open house day-of, just show up!)
westseattleblog.com
Ski Swap dropoffs, music, movie, theater, art, more for your West Seattle Friday
Rain at last! Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo of a soggy Steller’s Jay. Now – here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight:. HOTWIRE BENEFIT FOR GENESEE HILL: Get your drinks/treats at Hotwire Coffeehouse (4410 California SW) – open today until 6 pm – and tell them it’s for the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA.
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: More West Seattle decorations. Plus, another multi-night light show
Thanks to Jerry Simmons for tonight’s Halloween-decorations photos – he says these sightings are from the Fairmount neighborhood:. Also of note tonight, the people who created the West Seattle Yuletide music-synched light show in years past have announced that they are doing a Halloween show this year! It will be nightly from next Thursday (October 27th) through Halloween, 6-9:30 pm, on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – more info in our calendar listing. This is in the event list of our West Seattle Halloween Guide, too. We have several more to add tonight – not too late to send additions if you have a Halloween/Dia de Muertos event – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Food drive at 3 grocery stores
Kai and Jay from Chief Sealth International High School are among the Key Club students collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank at three local grocery stores until noon today. With them at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is Shari Sewell from the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle; other sites are PCC (WSB sponsor) and Metropolitan Market.
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Makers’ Art Market at High Point Commons Park
Sunday looks like the best day this weekend for outdoor events, and we have a few to preview. First – the Makers’ Art Market at High Point Commons Park on Sunday afternoon. This market has brought together dozens of local artists, crafters, and other creators at other locations, most recently Alki, but this time they’re teaming up with the High Point Open Space Association to bring the market to the park. More than 30 local makers and small businesses are participating. It’s a family-friendly event, too. The park is at 3201 SW Graham, and the market is set for noon-5 pm Sunday (October 23).
westseattleblog.com
Unofficial skatepark, future EV-charging station, more @ Morgan Community Association’s fall meeting
Here’s what was discussed at last night’s quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association, held online and facilitated by MoCA president Deb Barker. ‘MORGAN MINUTE’ QUICK UPDATES: Barker recapped the September 24th Lowman Beach shoreline-restoration celebration (WSB coverage here) … The MoCA board still has an opening for vice president … MoCA still hopes to honor a former board member, the late Eldon Olson, with some kind of tribute – maybe a bench – in the area (though Seattle Parks doesn’t offer those commemorative opportunities any more) … The former Ivy Court mixed-use building at 6525 California SW has undergone remodeling and has a new name, The Morgan … Beveridge Place Pub will host musician Joshua Dennis as part of next month’s West Seattle Art Walk, 6-7:45 pm November 10th.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: What’s happening and what’s not happening
(Smoke-choked sunrise photographed at Don Armeni by Doug Eglington) Today’s list will be updated as the day goes on with any smoke-related cancellations/changes we hear about (please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 if you have something to report). To start with:. TRANSFER STATIONS CLOSED: Seattle Public Utilities is closing...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Happy 10th anniversary, Virago Gallery!
(Photo courtesy Virago Gallery) Virago Gallery in The Junction is celebrating 10 years, and proprietor Tracy Cilona invites you to join the party this Saturday – here’s the announcement:. 10-Year Anniversary Party!!!. Saturday, October 22nd, 3 pm to 8 pm. Please come and celebrate TEN YEARS of VIRAGO...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Where to find our guide
Everyone’s in the spirit (thanks to Desiree for the recent photo of decorations seen on Seattle Fire’s Junction-based Ladder 11). With 11 days to go until Halloween, we’re approaching the first of two Hallo-weekends, so our seasonal guide – all the events, from trick-or-treating to nightlife – is launched, featuring decoration spotlights too. We’ll continue to add to it as we get announcements (and decoration photos), so keep checking back. It’s at westseattleblog.com/halloween. Have something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USNS Grasp
Imagine, a photo of Puget Sound in which the water and islands are visible, finally! The focus of this photo, sent by Danny McMillin, is the USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) as it passed West Seattle, headed northbound. It’s a 37-year-old Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship operated by the Military Sealift Command. According to the MSC website, USNS Grasp is used for “salvage, diving, towing, off-shore firefighting, heavy lift operations, and theater security cooperation missions.” It’s homeported in San Diego.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Bus crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge
Allison October 22, 2022 (9:32 am) Just drove by this – hoping everyone is ok (especially the driver!). The front of the bust was completely crushed 😢. NW October 22, 2022 (9:34 am) Reaching out and posting a question. Do you know why the roads are especially hazardous right...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, October 21st. The rain could get in the way of some of this – but:. -California/Findlay work this weekend, as noted here. -Two-week closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse starts Sunday, to collect data for the protected-bike-lane project.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info
most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The belly-crawling burglar
Jim P. October 20, 2022 (1:12 pm) Well, that’s not in the least scary as heck. W. Seattle neighbor October 20, 2022 (1:27 pm) That is super creepy and it’s not yet Halloween. Hope they catch this guy!. NW October 20, 2022 (1:33 pm) This is disturbing and...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifts-turned-robberies; on-ramp wire theft; tailgate taken
SHOPLIFTS-TURNED-ROBBERIES: Two incidents to report under this category – one happened this afternoon, with a 37-year-old man arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife when someone attempted to stop him from shoplifting at the Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less. According to police-radio discussion, he also was sought for an earlier theft incident at High Point Walgreens. He’s in the King County Jail tonight, sixth booking in five months … A different man is wanted for robbery after a shoplifting incident Thursday at Westwood Village Target ended the same way, with a knife pulled out when store security tried to stop him, according to police. An initial partial description broadcast over police radio: Asian man in his mid-20s, green jacket, white Honda Civic with no plates or possibly a temporary plate, last seen southbound toward Roxbury.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: WSHS student arrested after suspected threat led to discovery of knives
3:22 PM: Seattle Police say officers arrested a 16-year-old West Seattle High School student on Wednesday after what the report summary says started with a “google search that was construed as a bomb threat.” The SPD report summary continues, “The assistant principal brought the student into the office (Wednesday). The student admitted to the google search and was searched in the office. The student had four knives on his person. He was expelled from the school and went home with his father. The assistant principal requested police respond to collect the knives and arrest the student. Officers went to the student’s residence and arrested him without incident. He was transported to (the Youth and Families Service Center) and booked.” We asked SPD for more information on the incident; a spokesperson replied, “By policy, we have some limitations on what we can release regarding threats … For clarity, the threat did not mention knives.” The spokesperson also said the student was held for investigation of “possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities and harassment.” We’re checking with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on his status. We have also asked Seattle Public Schools how families have been notified (or will be) of this incident. We’ll update with whatever more we find out.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Police shoot dog in South Delridge
6:07 PM: Seattle Police are on SW Cambridge east of Delridge Way, investigating an incident that involved at least one officer shooting a dog. The incident began with a report of a dog biting a person. We are at the scene, where police will only say that no human was injured and the “dog’s status is unknown.”
