Doswell, VA

The Hound’s Tale Kitchen Now Open In Downtown Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG—For years, patrons of the popular The Hound’s Tale restaurant in downtown Williamsburg have been asking owners Steve and Michelle Sieling if they can rent the space out for private events. Until recently, that answer has usually been “No.” Now, with the recent opening of The Hound’s Tale Kitchen next door, the answer is most certainly a “Yes.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Golf Ball Drop To Raise Funds For Olde Towne Medical And Dental Center

JAMES CITY-Imagine golf balls raining from the sky — okay, from a bucket truck — above a practice green and the ball that falls in the hole commanding a $1,000 prize. That’s the unique idea behind “Drop Everything for Olde Towne!,” a fundraiser to benefit Olde Towne Medical and Dental Center, a nonprofit clinic serving the uninsured and underinsured in Greater Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WJCC Schools Hosting College Fair October 27

JAMES CITY-The Williamsburg-James City County School Division is scheduled to host a College Fair on Thursday, October 27 from 6pm to 7:30pm. The event will take place at Warhill High School, 4615 Opportunity Way. More than 60 colleges and universities will be on site during the free event. Attendees will...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

