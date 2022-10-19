ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty


Mama Joyce is being slammed over her recent comments about Kandi and Todd’s marriage at BravoCon.

Since the beginning of Kandi and Todd’s relationship on Real Housewives of Atlanta , Mama Joyce, Kandi’s mother has always expressed how she felt Todd didn’t deserve her daughter. Eight years of marriage and two children later, it looks like Kandi’s mother still doesn’t approve.

During BravoCon when asked who she would replace Todd with if given the chance, Mama Joyce’s response again wasn’t in favor of Kandi’s husband.

“But if I could have replaced Todd, I would probably pick anyone that had decent jobs…that was maybe in the same business that was in the financial realm that she was in,” she said.

Check out the video above. Does your mother have to like your husband in order to be successful?

