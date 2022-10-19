Two men, both convicted felons, charged with robbing a couple at gunpoint in the West Loop on Wednesday night, have been held without bail by a Cook County judge. Chicago police arrested Simeon Allen, 24, and Devonta Thomas, 26, after a CPD helicopter unit shadowed their getaway car until it crashed on the West Side, officials said. Investigators suspected the vehicle had been used in two other robberies the same evening, but prosecutors said only one victim identified Allen and Thomas in photo line-ups.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO