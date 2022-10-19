Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
cwbchicago.com
2 men are charged with West Loop armed robbery after being tracked down by CPD helicopter
Two men, both convicted felons, charged with robbing a couple at gunpoint in the West Loop on Wednesday night, have been held without bail by a Cook County judge. Chicago police arrested Simeon Allen, 24, and Devonta Thomas, 26, after a CPD helicopter unit shadowed their getaway car until it crashed on the West Side, officials said. Investigators suspected the vehicle had been used in two other robberies the same evening, but prosecutors said only one victim identified Allen and Thomas in photo line-ups.
WNDU
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
WISH-TV
Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
Chicago crash: Driver in custody after pedestrian struck, killed in Gage Park, police say
Police said the deadly crash appears to be alcohol-related.
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago
An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
Human remains found by a hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for CTA robbery is found 7 miles from home, claimed to be trying to catch a dog: prosecutors
A Chicago man on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train was found seven miles away from his home last week, prosecutors say. Officials said he told officers who tracked him down that he had to leave his house because he was trying to catch the family dog.
Comments / 2