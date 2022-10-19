Read full article on original website
2 years in prison for man arrested on drug charge in CPD chief’s car
CHICAGO — A man who was arrested earlier this year after he was allegedly seen throwing heroin from the window of a car owned by a high-ranking Chicago police official was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, according to Cook County court records. Kenneth Miles, 35, was found guilty of one count of […]
WNDU
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
10 arrested in West Side for selling fentanyl-laced drugs
Ten people have been arrested for fentanyl-related drug activities on Chicago’s West Side. The individuals are being charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin and crack cocaine.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022. In this week’s segment, everyone you see is a Fast Five Feature, meaning they’re some of our most-wanted fugitives, due to the seriousness of their crimes. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
WISH-TV
Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
abc57.com
Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
Human remains found by a hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.
Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side. Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
