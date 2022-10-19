ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Gun Shots Fired at Downtown Kennewick Bar Brawl

A fight at a downtown Kennewick bar led to shots being fired and the suspect being arrested early this Saturday morning. Kennewick police say they first got reports of a shooting happening downtown Kennewick at 6 S Cascade Street. That is the location of the Sports Page Bar, a popular hangout on weekends in the Tri-Cities. Police say a fight started between the men and escalated until at least 1 man pulled a gun and shot at another in the bar. More than one weapon could have been fired because police specifically say it "escalated in weapon(s) being brandished."
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness

HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?

When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
KEPR

One in custody after shooting near Kennewick bar

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 23-year-old is in custody after police said he shot at a man early Saturday morning at the Sports Page Bar. Just after midnight, Kennewick Police responded to the Sports Page Bar at 6 S Cascade St for reports of a shooting. Reports indicated a man...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

This Van Sought in Connection with Attempted Kennewick Abduction

Kennewick Police have released some images of the vehicle they believe was involved in an attempted abduction. The man tried to lure the girl into the van, then assaults her. Wednesday, around 11:46 AM a girl was walking west on 10th Ave near S. Benton St, heading to Park Middle School, when a blue van matching the one in these pictures pulled up alongside her.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspect in possible luring of girl

Images via Kennewick Police Department, FB UPDATE: 10/21/2022 5:05 p.m. The driver of the light blue minivan was identified as 28-year-old Devin Katsel, according to KPD. Officers located Katsel on Kennewick Ave. around 2 p-m Friday and arrested him. Katsel was booked into the Benton County Jail and is facing charges of luring and child molestation. KENNEWICK, Wash. — Days...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Suspect Isaiah Combs was taken in overnight and charged with first degree murder, with a $1 million bond. Since being arrested, Combs was also charged with first degree...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

