Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm. Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard. The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked...
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
Gun Shots Fired at Downtown Kennewick Bar Brawl
A fight at a downtown Kennewick bar led to shots being fired and the suspect being arrested early this Saturday morning. Kennewick police say they first got reports of a shooting happening downtown Kennewick at 6 S Cascade Street. That is the location of the Sports Page Bar, a popular hangout on weekends in the Tri-Cities. Police say a fight started between the men and escalated until at least 1 man pulled a gun and shot at another in the bar. More than one weapon could have been fired because police specifically say it "escalated in weapon(s) being brandished."
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness
HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
nbcrightnow.com
More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
nbcrightnow.com
Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies
PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
KEPR
One in custody after shooting near Kennewick bar
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 23-year-old is in custody after police said he shot at a man early Saturday morning at the Sports Page Bar. Just after midnight, Kennewick Police responded to the Sports Page Bar at 6 S Cascade St for reports of a shooting. Reports indicated a man...
This Van Sought in Connection with Attempted Kennewick Abduction
Kennewick Police have released some images of the vehicle they believe was involved in an attempted abduction. The man tried to lure the girl into the van, then assaults her. Wednesday, around 11:46 AM a girl was walking west on 10th Ave near S. Benton St, heading to Park Middle School, when a blue van matching the one in these pictures pulled up alongside her.
UPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspect in possible luring of girl
Images via Kennewick Police Department, FB UPDATE: 10/21/2022 5:05 p.m. The driver of the light blue minivan was identified as 28-year-old Devin Katsel, according to KPD. Officers located Katsel on Kennewick Ave. around 2 p-m Friday and arrested him. Katsel was booked into the Benton County Jail and is facing charges of luring and child molestation. KENNEWICK, Wash. — Days...
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
Kennewick man crashed on Cable Bridge, passed away from medical emergency
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Thursday afternoon collision on the Cable Bridge occurred when a man in his mid-50s suffered a medical emergency while on the road, leading to his death. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson and a follow-up press memo issued by the State Patrol, the accident occurred around 3:39 p.m. on October 20, 2022. The driver, a 52-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Suspect Isaiah Combs was taken in overnight and charged with first degree murder, with a $1 million bond. Since being arrested, Combs was also charged with first degree...
