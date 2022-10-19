Read full article on original website
King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason
It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Queen Mother
Royal fans have been thrown into hot debate over which living member of the royal family most closely resembles resurfaced pictures of the Queen Mother. Glamis Castle in Scotland is not only the 'ancestral seat of the Earls Of Strathmore and Kinghorne' but also 'the childhood home of Her Majesty The Queen Mother'.
Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Miserable' In America, Regrets Leaving His Family Behind
Prince Harry hasn't been able to learn from the mistakes royals made before him. According to biographer Hugo Vickers, the California-based Duke of Sussex is "miserable" living away from his family, but if he paid any attention to the monarchy's past, he could have avoided all the mess. Article continues...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences
King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
Prince William Has Reportedly Set One Clear Boundary Between Queen Camilla & His Kids
Now that King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles have taken their thrones as head of the British monarchy, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession. But he has set one very clear boundary between the Queen Consort and his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who he shares with Kate Middleton. And it’s one that honors his late mother Princess Diana.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Remark After Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frogmore Cottage — Book
According to Katie Nicholl's new book, Queen Elizabeth told her cousin she hoped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'respect' Frogmore Cottage and all she sacrificed to give it to them.
King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style
Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
Queen Elizabeth scolded Meghan Markle during a tasting for her wedding, according to a new book
Katie Nicholl wrote about Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship in her upcoming book. In "The New Royals," she said the Queen scolded Meghan during a tasting for her wedding. The Queen was also "surprised" by Meghan's wedding dress, according to an excerpt from the book.
