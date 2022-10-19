Read full article on original website
Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith
Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Fans of this Favorite Netflix Series Are Now Stalking This New Jersey Home
At what point does fandom cross the line from exciting to disturbing?. It's exciting when television shows and movies tape in your neighborhood. It gives a sense of pride and importance to know that your town is being represented on the big screen. We've experienced that here with movies like...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
