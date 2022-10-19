ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream. There are shining silver strings, small ruffled feathers and fuzzy bits of fur carefully organized in plastic baskets all across a large table. A giant magnifying glass sits on his desk, alongside spools and spools of brightly colored thread.
DUBUQUE, IA
agupdate.com

Rainfall just right for Northeast Iowa

GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Average rainfall was just what the doctor ordered for Northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling. The Clayton County, Iowa, farmer said getting just the right amount of rain in his area is producing positive results through the first weeks of harvest. “Yields I’ve seen have been really,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque City Council approves grant to turn former school into apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Dubuque will be renovated and turned into apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the Dubuque city council members voted unanimously on Monday to approve a downtown rehabilitation grant for the project. Virtual Velocity LLC will renovate the building, located at 1199 Central...
DUBUQUE, IA
wcsjnews.com

Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.

An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
LINN COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.
FAIRBANK, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students. According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd. There were no major...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
MARION, IA
K92.3

[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night

A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
LINN COUNTY, IA
1650thefan.com

Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide

A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
WATERLOO, IA

