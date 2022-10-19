Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
KIMT
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream. There are shining silver strings, small ruffled feathers and fuzzy bits of fur carefully organized in plastic baskets all across a large table. A giant magnifying glass sits on his desk, alongside spools and spools of brightly colored thread.
agupdate.com
Rainfall just right for Northeast Iowa
GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Average rainfall was just what the doctor ordered for Northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling. The Clayton County, Iowa, farmer said getting just the right amount of rain in his area is producing positive results through the first weeks of harvest. “Yields I’ve seen have been really,...
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council approves grant to turn former school into apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Dubuque will be renovated and turned into apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the Dubuque city council members voted unanimously on Monday to approve a downtown rehabilitation grant for the project. Virtual Velocity LLC will renovate the building, located at 1199 Central...
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
KCRG.com
Mobile home park development draws concern from nearby residents of same owner
Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis took advantage of early voting to cast her ballot on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids. A woman who was at the scene of two different shootings is speaking out tonight against an amendment to the Iowa Constitution. $1.6 billion in debt relief to go to...
wcsjnews.com
Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff denounces ‘inappropriate’ comments made on social media post
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Inappropriate comments” made on a Grant County Sheriff’s Office social media post attempting to identify trespassing suspects are being condemned Thursday by Sheriff Nate Dreckman. In a Facebook video posted Thursday, Sheriff Dreckman explained that the Grant County Sheriff’s Office put out the...
KCRG.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
KCRG.com
Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest
FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
KCRG.com
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students. According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd. There were no major...
KCRG.com
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night
A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
1650thefan.com
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide
A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
