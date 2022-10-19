ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

kiwaradio.com

Iowa Voters Will Decide If A Gun-Related Amendment Is Added To Iowa’s Constitution

Statewide, Iowa — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Democrats criticize Republicans on using transgender issues in campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the state are criticizing Iowa Republicans for their usage of issues involving people who are transgender in campaigns. Republican candidates have attacked Democrats on transgender issues, like transgender women playing sports or if schools should notify parents if...
IOWA STATE
B100

10 Iowa Cities Out-Of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

It's getting to be that time of the year when relatives from out of town start to visit for the holidays. I'm sure you've heard those family members butcher many Iowa town and city names. A fun game is to think of the relative that butchers names the most, and...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing

WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Bison Bridge team looks for support at next I-80 bridge meeting

The team proposing the Bison Bridge project is once again hoping to draw supporters to join the upcoming public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The public meeting, held as a virtual webinar, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at...
IOWA STATE
wcsjnews.com

Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.

An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
PANORA, IA
KCRG.com

Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?

Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa High School Athletic Association Releases 2nd Round of State Playoffs 8-Player through Class 2A, and First Round for Class 3A,4A, and 5A

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the second round of post-season play for Classes 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, and the first round for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. The pairings are listed below. Second Round:. EIGHT-PLAYER. Pod A. West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County. Details are limited, but the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was north of Low Moor on 380th Avenue. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

