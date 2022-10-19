ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, AZ

Phoenix New Times

This Hidden Patio Pop-Up Serves Incredible Israeli Street Food in Phoenix

"Are you looking for a big truck or something to eat?" Netanel “Nate” Harat calls out, standing on the curb on Pierson Street. Definitely the food, we reply. With a toothy grin and a wave of his hand, he turns and leads the way through the parking lot to his tiny restaurant adjacent to a used car shop at the north end of Phoenix's Melrose District.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Fushicho Daiko, Horror Fest, and More

It’s the weekend before Halloween and, as you’d expect, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate the scary season around the Valley, including events like the inaugural Artists Assemble Horror Fest or the Found:RE Phoenix Hotel’s Rocky Horror Picture Show themed dinners. That being said, there are a variety of non-Halloween things to do happening from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. The latest Body Art Expo will take place in Scottsdale while the taiko drummers of Fushicho Daiko will celebrate the studio’s 30th anniversary.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

How Local Crew The Sacred G’s Are Bringing Lights and Dance to Tempe

The Tempe Jam outdoor event on Friday, October 21, is first and foremost a concert, featuring performances by local favorites Banana Gun, Paper Foxes, and The Stakes. But you may want to stay in your seat between sets, because that's when The Sacred G's take the stage. The Sacred G’s...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
MESA, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Jalebis Are Essential to Diwali Celebrations. Here's Where to Find the Indian Sweet in Phoenix

Move over Halloween, there’s another sweets-filled holiday on the fall calendar. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is one of the biggest holidays celebrated in India every year. The holiday is an important aspect of Hinduism, but it is celebrated by many faiths around the world. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair.
PHOENIX, AZ

