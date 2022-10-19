Read full article on original website
Related
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
It is said to be home to a lot of spirits.
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
Crosscut.com
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
94.5 KATS
Joni Mitchell Set to Perform First Full Concert in Decades
Joni Mitchell will play her first complete concert since suffering a nearly fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. Brandi Carlile, a friend and collaborator, broke the news to Trevor Noah during an appearance Wednesday night on The Daily Show. An official announcement followed today. Mitchell hasn't headlined a concert since a...
107.3 KFFM
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
5 Celebrities You Might Run Into the Next Time You Visit Oregon
5 Celebrities You Might Run Into the Next Time You Visit Oregon. From actors and animators, to billionaires, Oregon has some cool celebrities you might run into on your next visit. 1 . Sam Elliott. Sam has a place out in Willamette Valley, Oregon, which is about an hour from...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
The Stranger
Happy SECB Day to Those Who Celebrate, Another Smoky Day, and Please Do Not Let Brad Klippert Ruin Our Elections
Guess what day it is: It’s SECB day, baby! That’s right. After months of bullying candidates, conducting wild goose chases to understand the most minute details of policy, and pulling our fucking hair out writing up the 12,000-word document, the Stranger Election Control Board has finally dropped endorsements for the November election. There’s a lot going on, so click here for the TL;DR of how to fill out your ballot.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Washington
Stacker used data from Niche to find the best location to start a family in every state.
Tripadvisor names these Oregon and Washington beaches among the top in the U.S.
Summer might be over, but beach days can happen at any time of the year.
Weekend Snow in WA Mountain Passes. Is Seattle Air Most Deadly?
I don't know about you, but I feel as though the weather is behaving a bit strangely. Warmer than normal temperatures of late, and now bracing for a winter blast of cooler temps, snow in the mountains, and Seattle ranking at the top of the worst air quality in the world due to -- mid-October forest fires.
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Comments / 0