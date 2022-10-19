Read full article on original website
Needs matter: Factors that increase suicide risk for college students
Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor of counseling in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Education and director of the UAB Community Counseling Clinic, emphasizes the importance of building awareness of suicide and ways to prevent suicide. Leading suicide trends. In a recently published paper, Zhai and his...
Stinnett selected for a prestigious program by the Society of Research Administrators International
Monica Stinnett, director of Research Operations at the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences, has been selected by the Society of Research Administrators International’s “Future of the Field” program, recognizing her innovative leadership among peers and institutions. “It is an incredible honor to...
