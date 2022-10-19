ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.

The sheriff’s office said they received word of Ressler’s threats toward deputies early on Sunday morning.

He had “armed himself intending to initiate an ‘active shooter’ situation with deputies and planned to ‘start a war,'” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.

Glen Ressler, 42, was arrested Sunday morning after deputies say he approached them carry firearms and wearing a tactical vest. (Photo from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Several deputies responded to Ressler’s home in Interlachen on Sunday morinng.

“While approaching the residence, a deputy using night vision spotted Ressler approaching the deputies wearing a tactical vest while armed with the four firearms and extra ammunition,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Ressler was disarmed and taken into custody without incident, according to the statement.

Ressler was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, as well as one count of violation of a domestic violence injunction, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond, according to Putnam County inmate records.

