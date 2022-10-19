Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
South African crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023 -regulator
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country’s financial conduct regulator said on Thursday. A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not mean that...
Germany’s Merck KGaA insists chip market remains attractive
FRANFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Merck KGaA does not anticipate that a projected decline in smartphone sales this year will weigh on its semiconductor chemicals business, CEO Belen Garijo told Reuters on Thursday, insisting the market remained attractive. Sales of mobile phones, the biggest driver of the microchip market, are forecast to fall...
Google calls India antitrust watchdog’s Android decision a “setback” for consumers
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that the Indian antitrust watchdog’s decision to fine it 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was a “major setback” for consumers and businesses in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said...
ABB reports record margin in Q3 as demand stays strong
ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB posted its highest-ever quarterly profit margin during the third quarter as the engineering and technology company said customer demand remained strong. The maker of industrial drives and electric ship motors said on Thursday its core operating profit margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 16.6%, the highest since the Swiss company was founded in 1988.
