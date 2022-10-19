Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent the Disney Parks–especially Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort–have been very vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining views, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
disneydining.com
New Food Offerings Coming to Disney Park to Celebrate Highly-Anticipated New Movie
On November 11, Marvel will release one of its most anticipated movies of the year — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film will see a number of role reprisals, including Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The new movie will address the death of King T’Challa — AKA Black Panther — who was originally played by Chadwick Boseman. Sadly, Boseman passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.
disneydining.com
Film Critic Says Disney Does Not Know How to Market Original Films
In recent years, a lot of people have come to believe that Disney pretty much only makes live-action remakes, which isn’t entirely untrue. Disney has become heavily reliant on live-action remakes like The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, and more. However, there are a number of original movies that have been released in recent years like Turning Red, Lightyear, and the incredibly popular, Encanto.
disneydining.com
Fans are Excited about Universal’s Newest Attraction, Look Forward to its 2023 Opening
There’s been a lot of talk this year about the newest attraction at Universal Studios Orlando Resort that is being constructed in the space where the Shrek 4-D attraction was located for years. And recent reports indicate the opening of the new attraction could be right around the corner.
disneydining.com
Are These Disney Quick Service Restaurants Worth the Hype?
With so many dining options to choose from throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, it is no surprise that some locations have become more popular than others to Guests. This is thanks to many factors, including location, menu options, theming, and more. While there’s no denying that these particular quick...
disneydining.com
Disney Attractions with Surprisingly Scary Moments
The Walt Disney World Resort is known for its amazing family-friendly attractions that are created so that Guests of all ages can enjoy them together. While this is certainly true for a majority of attractions found throughout the Disney Parks, there are also a decent amount of experiences that can be considered thrilling and have strict height requirements for safety as well as just plain scary. Every Guest is aware of overtly scary attractions like the Haunted Mansion with its Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Doom Buggies, and Hitchhiking Ghosts, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror with its eerie happenings and ghosts, Dinosaur with moments of terror in pure darkness, and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain with a gruesome Yeti.
disneydining.com
Disney Genie+ Price Reaches Shocking All-Time High
In December 2021, Disney launched its new FastPass replacement — Disney Genie+ — at Disneyland Resort. Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would cost Guests $20 — more than the $15 charge at Disney World’s four theme parks — but came with PhotoPass.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Security Enhanced at Disney Park as Guests Gather to Protest
Security has been enhanced today at one Disney Park as Guests have gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Walt Disney World Resort saw the new system, the Park Pass Reservation System, for the first time when the Florida parks reopened following a nearly 4-month-long closure in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic in July 2020. As with anything new, the saying goes, “It takes some getting used to,” but some fans simply can’t get comfortable with a system that limits the time they can spend in their happy place.
disneydining.com
Man Allegedly Spit On Young Girl, Accused Her of Cutting Line at Popular Disney Attraction
No matter what time of year you travel to the Walt Disney World Resort, more popular attractions will always have long lines. One of the most popular attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rise of the Resistance opened at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and has been one of — if not the — most popular rides at the theme park, with wait times averaging over 90 minutes.
disneydining.com
Disney Responds to Another Annual Passholder Lawsuit
On October 19, two Walt Disney World Annual Passholders filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming “predatory business practice” when it comes to making theme park reservations. Since reopening after the forced COVID-19 closure, both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have required all Guests — Passholders included — to have reservations to whichever Park they would like to visit. The Annual Passholders claim that the Passes they purchased were not supposed to have blackout dates. However, the reservation system created blackout dates.
disneydining.com
Long Lines in EPCOT? Enjoy These Experiences Instead!
When Guests enjoy a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, they love to spend plenty of time exploring and enjoying all that EPCOT has to offer. With World Showcase offering the chance to travel the world, unique pavilions with immersive themes, incredible dining, and so much more, EPCOT can draw some very heavy crowds on busy days. Crowds can be especially high on days during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
disneydining.com
OpED: Disney Crowds Prove People Aren’t As Upset As They Claim
Disney Guests are not happy, that much is clear to see. Price increases, Genie+, high crowds, loss of complimentary things, and the reservation system have all taken their toll on the average Disney fan. Just take a glimpse at comment sections or Disney fan groups on social media, and you’ll see what I mean. Disney lovers have a lot to say about how things are going. However, crowds show that their unhappiness isn’t enough to keep them from going to the Parks.
disneydining.com
The Best Disney Genie+ Strategy for the Magic Kingdom
The Magic Kingdom has long been a favorite Disney Park of Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort as it is filled with beautifully themed areas, classic attractions, and so many wonderful experiences. Opening with the Walt Disney World Resort on October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom has continued to expand and grow over the years to the point where it’s nearly impossible to see and enjoy everything found within the Disney Park in just one day.
disneydining.com
Did You Know: Magic Kingdom Once Had a Ride That Sent You To Hell
Once upon a time Magic Kingdom had a ride like no other…it was a drunk driving race through town that ended in Hell. No, really. Not only that but it was in Fantasyland! Despite the theme, this ride was beloved by all. To this day it holds a special place in many people’s hearts, mine included.
disneydining.com
Video of Child’s Reaction to Saddest Scene in Disney’s Cinematic History
Disney movies have a way of playing on all sorts of emotions! From the moment Snow White awakes to true love’s kiss in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1938) to the devasting loss of Carl’s beloved wife, Ellie, in Up (2009)… having tissues handy while watching Disney films is a must.
Kore-eda Hirokazu Opens the Shutters of His ’Maiko House’ Series for Netflix
Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s best known auteur film director and a Tokyo International Film Festival regular, has unveiled a suite of images from “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” his debut drama series for streaming giant Netflix. Kore-eda (“Broker,” “Like Father Like Son,” and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters”) acts as producer, showrunner and co-writer of the show and directs some of the nine episodes. Alongside Kore-eda, Kawamura Genki (“Confessions,” “Villain,” “Your Name,” “Mirai”) is producing. Up-and-coming directors including Tsuno Megumi (“Ten Years Japan”), Okuyama Hiroshi (“Jesus”), and Sato Takuma (“Any Crybabies Around?”) are also directing individual episodes. All four directors and Sunada Mami...
disneydining.com
Devastating Disney Movie Moments
Disney movies show us magical worlds that we wish we could be part of. Maybe you want to go under the sea with Ariel or join another of the Disney Princesses. Or maybe you are a Toy Story fan that thinks the idea of shrinking down to the size of a toy and playing with the gang in Andy’s room would be so fun. Heck, even hair-raising Disney movies like The Haunted Mansion or action-packed films like Pirates of the Caribbean engage Guests in that Disney movie magic in a unique way.
disneydining.com
One Costume is Flying Off the Shelves This Halloween as Fans Show Love for This Actor
One costume is flying off the virtual shelves this season, and some fans are hoping Disney gets the message. Halloween is upon us, and the world’s largest costume retailer, HalloweenCostumes.com, has seen a wild trend this year, as costumes for one character are selling better than hotcakes. In April...
Comments / 0