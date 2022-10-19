The Walt Disney World Resort is known for its amazing family-friendly attractions that are created so that Guests of all ages can enjoy them together. While this is certainly true for a majority of attractions found throughout the Disney Parks, there are also a decent amount of experiences that can be considered thrilling and have strict height requirements for safety as well as just plain scary. Every Guest is aware of overtly scary attractions like the Haunted Mansion with its Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Doom Buggies, and Hitchhiking Ghosts, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror with its eerie happenings and ghosts, Dinosaur with moments of terror in pure darkness, and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain with a gruesome Yeti.

