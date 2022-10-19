ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022

The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30

T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
PLAINVIEW, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store

The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
HICKSVILLE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 20

MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to report someone damaged her 2022 Mercedes. The woman told police that she... more. MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with it in a white pickup truck. MONTAUK — A silver Cartier Tank watch, valued at $3,200, was taken from a beach chair at an Old Montauk Highway resort, according to a report filed with Town Police on September 18. The theft was alleged to have occurred on September 16, after the woman said she left it on her beach chair around 3:35 p.m. and went to the bar area while ... 13 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue resident channels her grief into creative expression

Few circumstances in life are more devastating than losing a loved one unexpectedly. This sorrow was compounded for lifelong Patchogue resident and nature photographer Lorraine Amodeo-Luchese, when …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Glen Cove ranked in top places to live

Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
GLEN COVE, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)

Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Hamptons.com

Ted Hartley’s Stories In Color, New Exhibit at Keyes Art

Colors are inherently evocative. Our natural world bursts with colors, many of which are as quickly associated with feelings as they are a time and place. Green may conjure emotions of renewal, birth, and growth; Blue: purity, cleansing, and calm; Red: vitality, violence, and birth. Colors stir something within us, they are their own stories.
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
syossetadvance.com

Arrest for trademark counterfeiting

Nassau County Police arrested a Smithtown woman for allegedly selling counterfeited merchandise at her Plainview boutique. According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. According to police, Lindsay Castelli, 31, was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
PLAINVIEW, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy