Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
Step Inside The $15.75M Estate Of Shonda Rhimes In Westport, Connecticut
The conversation went a little something like this with my gal yesterday, “Oh wow, Shonda Rhimes bought a $15m house in Westport and it was previously owned by Melissa and Doug!” to which I replied, “who and who?”. Some of you, like me, may not know these...
northforker.com
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
longisland.com
T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30
T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store
The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 20
MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to report someone damaged her 2022 Mercedes. The woman told police that she... more. MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with it in a white pickup truck. MONTAUK — A silver Cartier Tank watch, valued at $3,200, was taken from a beach chair at an Old Montauk Highway resort, according to a report filed with Town Police on September 18. The theft was alleged to have occurred on September 16, after the woman said she left it on her beach chair around 3:35 p.m. and went to the bar area while ... 13 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue resident channels her grief into creative expression
Few circumstances in life are more devastating than losing a loved one unexpectedly. This sorrow was compounded for lifelong Patchogue resident and nature photographer Lorraine Amodeo-Luchese, when …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Glen Cove ranked in top places to live
Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)
Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
Hamptons.com
Ted Hartley’s Stories In Color, New Exhibit at Keyes Art
Colors are inherently evocative. Our natural world bursts with colors, many of which are as quickly associated with feelings as they are a time and place. Green may conjure emotions of renewal, birth, and growth; Blue: purity, cleansing, and calm; Red: vitality, violence, and birth. Colors stir something within us, they are their own stories.
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Drugs that looked like candy sold at stores near schools on Long Island
Investigators say the stores packaged some of the narcotics as name-brand candy bars and advertised the drugs near the front door where children could see them.
syossetadvance.com
Arrest for trademark counterfeiting
Nassau County Police arrested a Smithtown woman for allegedly selling counterfeited merchandise at her Plainview boutique. According to detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. According to police, Lindsay Castelli, 31, was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
Wanted for Commack grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
Port Jefferson Station – 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial In The Woodlands Section!
This home is move-in ready with a magnificent backyard with a Mountain Lake inground pool. Completely redone paver patio with a fire pit, granite kitchen with SS appliances, fully-finished basement with 8′ ceilings. 2+ car garage with plenty of off-street parking. Gas heat. $749,999 | MLS #3433195. For more...
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
