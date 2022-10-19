Read full article on original website
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
Another Fabulous Dunedin Brewery OktoBEERfest!
Dunedin Brewery proprietor Michael Lyn Bryant likes to keep things fresh: the beer, the food, and the music schedule at the annual OktoBEERfest. The first two are always a given. It was special this year with the opening of The Moon Tower, the tall building next to the brewery which now houses occasional hip hop and other special shows; all of the food was served from inside The Moon Tower, making movement around the grounds and the food operation much easier.
Meredith’s 13 Favorite New Trendy Restaurants In Tampa
Are you tired of going to the same old restaurants every weekend and wanting to try something new? Look no further because we’ve compiled a list of the best new trendy restaurants in Tampa Bay that you must go check out. These spots offer delicious food, beautiful atmosphere and some of the trendiest places in Tampa that everyone is talking about right now!
The Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
Disney World passholders file lawsuit over block out dates, park hopping restrictions
Two Walt Disney World passholders have filed a class action lawsuit against the theme park giant over its park reservation system and how it affects their premium level annual pass, as well as Disney World's park hopping restrictions.
Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years
Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
Ybor Heights Walgreens is closing next month
Back in 2019, Walgreens did announce plans to close 200 U.S. store locations.
Therapy Thursday: Should I Tell My Mom That I Slept With Her Bestie?
Wow! We had a ton of people calling in and writing us about some unbelievable issues. The very first guy called us to ask about his new marriage. He told us that he got caught cheating on his new wife and doesn’t know how to make it better. We were shocked that he just got married and then immediately got married? Another listener said he slept with his mother’s best friend and he wants to let his mother know what happened. The relationship might be ruined but he wants to keep having sex with the bestie!
Popeyes delivering Cajun-style turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving
If you're looking for something spicy for Thanksgiving, Popeyes is selling and now delivering holiday turkeys for a limited time.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty
The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
311, Wiz Khalifa and Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023
Koffee, Dirty Heads, Dispatch, Rebelution and Sublime with Rome are on the bill, too.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
4th Annual Fight Cancer Run Happening in Tampa Bay
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Mercedes Benz of Wesley Chapel is helping in the fight against cancer with a fun, family, free event and 5K. Speed & Agility Trainer Coach BB Roberts joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, alongside her special co-host breast cancer survivor Missy Lingo about why he’s so passionate about this free event.
