Decision day for Top247 athlete Malachi Coleman
It’s decision day for one of Nebraska’s targets in the 2023 class as Malachi Coleman is scheduled to announce on Saturday at 5:45 PM this evening. Coleman, a four-star athlete from Lincoln East, picked up a Nebraska offer last fall that kicked off his ascension from intriguing local recruit to national talent. Offers started coming from everyone in the region, followed by Big Ten teams, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and USC.
Malachi Coleman, top-ranked player for 2023 out of Nebraska, reveals B1G commitment
Malachi Coleman’s long-awaited decision is in. The 4-star prospect and top-ranked player out of Nebraska for the cycle made his commitment known Saturday night. On the table, Coleman had hats representing Michigan, Nebraska, Georgia, and USC, among others as finalists. In the end — after playing it cool for a moment — Coleman announced his commitment to the Huskers.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
Nebraska offers 2024 RB Terrance Shelton
Franklin (Wis.) junior running back Terrance Shelton was offered by Nebraska on Thursday. This is Shelton's first offer, but comes after he posted 1,503 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns through nine games. A physical 6-foot-0, 200-pound runner, he also runs track, plays basketball and carries a 3.88 GPA. "Honestly it...
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
Redshirt Report: Where things sit for Nebraska's true freshmen in 2022
We last updated the redshirt report in late September and in the three games since not much has changed, but as the Huskers get closer to being under the eligibility mark, it'll be interesting to see if more players get opportunities to see the field. Here's how things sit through...
Scott Frost couldn't be fired for NCAA violations committed in 2020, per metrics document
Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska over 2 months ago as a disappointing tenure as Cornhuskers head coach came to an end. But with the release of a metrics document detailing the guidelines Frost had established with athletics director Trev Alberts in order to retain his job, some previously-unknown information has come to light.
Benning laments 'decimated' linebacking corps
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, a color analyst for the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s football team remains in a positive position mentally, but talent issues are a factor going into the final five games of the regular season.
Husker Mash: On Nebraska scheduling, how the non-con teams in 2023 are doing, and Coleman and the calculator
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. We don't know what day you can get married yet next fall – but we should soon. Kidding, of course. Have that wedding when you want...
Nebraska Football: Head coach rumors reportedly starting to show ‘commonality’
There’s very little doubt that at this point, the rumors around the Nebraska football head coaching search are coming fast and furious. There’s also very little doubt that quite a few of the rumors that are popping up are more about people wanting to feel like they’re in the know than they are.
Nebraska Football: Brian Kelly demonstrates it could always be worse
As Nebraska football fans, we can all agree that Brian Kelly has had quite the successful career. We can also all agree that Husker coaches over the last 20 years have not been all that successful in Lincoln. And finally, we should all be able to agree that whoever the next Cornhusker hire is, there can always be worse, there can always be someone like Brian Kelly.
Nebraska Football: Former Husker leads Campbell against ‘Prime Time’
While one former Nebraska football player has taken over the head coaching job in Lincoln from yet another former Cornhusker head coach, there is another former Husker who has been leading a program longer than either Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph combined. Until now, Mike Minter has been doing his thing in relative obscurity, but he’s about to get a taste of the spotlight when his Campbell Camels take on Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.
Three takeaways from Nebraska volleyball’s sweep at No. 12 Purdue
Nebraska notched its 14th sweep of the season with a win over Purdue on Wednesday and advanced to 9-0 in conference play. The victory also marked the Huskers’ ninth-straight road win – third behind Louisville and Pittsburgh with 24 and 11 respectively – as well as their 16th consecutive set victory and 10th-straight victory overall. Nebraska has not dropped a set since its Oct. 2 match on the road against Maryland.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Lincoln dancer to return to Lied Center stage for "Chicago"
The Lied Center for Performing Arts is more than a stage to draw artists from around the world — it’s a home filled with memories. Performer Megan Campbell remembers dancing as a young child on the big stage and is now returning as a professional to once again show her growth as a dancer and performer in the broadway show “Chicago.”
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
