Read full article on original website
Related
7 Things You Should Never Pay For With Cash
Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...
techunwrapped.com
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
techunwrapped.com
Are there VPNs without encryption? Yes, and you should never use them for this
What about using a VPN that doesn’t have encryption? You must bear in mind that one of the objectives of this type of application is encrypt the connection, prevent personal data from ending up in the wrong hands and, ultimately, protect privacy. If you connect to a public Wi-Fi network, you can have problems in case there is an intruder who can collect that data.
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
techunwrapped.com
this alternative Google Drive gives you 1TB of space for free
Not everyone can afford to pay for a cloud storage platform, although in recent years, the price of storage has come down a lot and for very little money per month, we can enjoy 1 or 2 TB of space in the cloud. However, if the option to pay does not cross our minds, the solution is to use TeraBox, a cloud storage platform that offers us 1 TB of space completely free.
techunwrapped.com
Improve your PC or laptop with these 1 TB SSD for less than 100 Euros
Something as simple as changing your storage unit can significantly increase system performance. SSDs allow for lower load times, especially when it comes to gaming. Well, we bring you three excellent 1TB SSD hard drives of capacity they have up to 38% discount. We start with a Samsung 870 QVO,...
techunwrapped.com
be careful what you copy from the web
Both Windows users, and especially Linux users, to carry out certain tasks or configurations on the PC, or solve problems, we often use commands. And it is that, when searching the net, if we find a command that is only copy and paste in the console, and it already does what we want, it is very comfortable. However, contrary to what should happen, distrustful by nature, we almost always tend to trust everything we find on the Internet. And, without realizing it, we may be putting our computer in serious danger.
techunwrapped.com
LibreOffice has become paid, what happened?
Surely we have heard of LibreOffice. The office suite The Document Foundation It was born as a fork of the OpenOffice project in order to offer users an open source, totally free, and free alternative to Microsoft Office. Currently, this suite is one of the largest projects within the OpenSource field, and a piece of software that, of course, has changed the world of software, both in Windows and Linux. However, despite the fact that it has always been a free program, today we can find a paid version. Specifically from 4.59 euros. What happened?
techunwrapped.com
Silly apps and games you didn’t know existed for Alexa
Echo devices can greatly increase your productivity. Home automation is Alexa’s strong point. Not having to get up from where you are to turn on a light or stop the music saves you a lot of time. The same goes for reminders, alarms and other technologies built into the device. But let’s not fool ourselves. Not everything in Alexa is productivity. If you don’t believe it, there goes a whole string of bullshit in the form of skills that you can install on your device to spend the time:
techunwrapped.com
This is how Microsoft spies on you even if you have never used the Edge browser
Windows, like any operating system, is continuously managing and executing processes to make our computer work and that we can interact with it. However, there are times when there are processes that are there without any meaning. An example is your edge browserwhich right now is running on your PC, even if you have never opened it in your life.
techunwrapped.com
Google will improve the search in Gmail and Chat with three new features
Not another thing, but if there is something that Google understands, it is search and although it is applied reliably in practically all its products and services, there is always room for improvement. Thus, the Internet giant has announced that it will implement innovations in this regard in the mobile applications of Gmail and Google ChatMainly, but not only.
techunwrapped.com
Set this in your web browser to make it more secure and private
Whether you use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, in both cases you will be able to touch some points of the setting and thus be able to improve security and privacy. We are going to show the main changes that you should make if you want to be protected to the maximum when surfing the net.
techunwrapped.com
The 11 best new features of the new Windows 11 update
This is one of the most anticipated news in Windows. For a long time, users have been waiting for the arrival of tabs in the browser, similar to how it works in web browsers, to open several folders at the same time. In Windows 10 we could see it as an experiment, but it has not been until now when it has finally reached everyone.
techunwrapped.com
what is it, its free version, compatible devices and plans
Tivify has a catalog of more than 80 television channels that we can see live through any smart TV, mobile phone or tablet. Almost all general channels can be seen without going through the box. In fact, no need to register to start playback. Many of the channels that we...
techunwrapped.com
How to turn off annoying comment notifications in Windows 11
The notification center in Windows 11 can be a useful and powerful tool to know what is happening in your PC’s operating system, but Microsoft has configured it in this latest version in a rather intrusive way that, as we have already mentioned , it can even become very annoying. Thus, disabling these comment notifications in Windows 11 can help you have greater peace of mind when using your PC, without panels that bother you and interrupt you with something that, moreover, most likely does not even interest you.
techunwrapped.com
Access the deferred webinar “The end of fake reviews”
If you missed our live webinar yesterday, about «The end of the faulty reviews«, here we leave you the entire video on deferred, as well as some of the most interesting presentations. On May 28, the new provisions of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users and Unfair Competition. This regulation prohibits the publication of false reviews and those in which their genuineness has not been guaranteed.
techunwrapped.com
Can the Internet Help You Be a Better Business Owner?
Whether you have owned a business for a while now or look to do so soon, what role might the Internet play in it?. In turning to the Internet, you could find myriad of resources at your fingertips. That is to help you be more productive and of course successful.
techunwrapped.com
How to protect your multicloud environment
Due to its multiple advantages, more and more companies are betting on multicloud environments. However, in scenarios in which different interconnected data sources coexist, it is difficult to maintain a secure perimeter, since the potential attack surface increases. Also keep in mind that in multi-tenant public cloud environments, an organization’s...
techunwrapped.com
Evans Hankey steps down as Apple’s chief hardware designer
Evans Hankeythe person who replaced the legendary Jony Ive in 2019 as Apple’s chief hardware designer has decided to leave the company After three years. Of course, she will remain in her position on an interim basis for the next six months, until the company finds someone to replace her.
techunwrapped.com
What are the Best Client Outreach Strategies?
If you’re a marketer, you know that landing new clients is challenging. In fact, nearly 50% of sales representative say finding new customers is the hardest part of their job. Yet, a business can’t survive without closing new deals. So, how can you get more leads to pay attention...
Comments / 0