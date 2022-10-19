Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
No. 2 Slinger advances in D2 WIAA playoffs with win over No. 7 Germantown | By Delaney Braun
October 22, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The No. 2 seed Slinger Owls defeated No. 7 seed Germantown Warhawks on Friday, October 21, 2022, to advance to the next round of Division 2 WIAA playoffs. Slinger senior quarterback Tanner Hora got the Owls on the scoreboard early with...
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Level 1 sees blowouts, close calls
MILWAUKEE - For nine weeks, teams have created identities, formed bonds and earned the invitation they coveted. A new season starts as playoff invitations have been handed out and now the game changes in Level 1 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
Johnson Creek, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2508 Cooper Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Beautiful 1 story brick home ready for you to move in! Located on Sheboygan’s north side close to schools, parks and other city amenities. Outside you will find a corner lot, attached garage, large deck and a fenced in yard. Inside you are welcomed with a spacious entryway that seamlessly flows to the living areas. The living room includes a large picture window to the front yard and a cozy gas fireplace. Off the living room is a separate dining area with a patio door leading to the backyard. The first floor also includes a clean kitchen, a half bath, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the additional living space downstairs with a huge rec room featuring a bar area. The unfinished portion has lots of storage space and includes the laundry area. Don’t pass up on this move in ready home.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee
School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.
