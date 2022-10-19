Read full article on original website
The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) approved FanDuel Sportsbook and Barstool Sportsbook to launch in the Buckeye State. These operators will go live on January 1, 2022. Both operators were granted these licenses during the Wednesday, Oct. 19 meeting. This is only the beginning of announcements coming as the Ohio sports betting market nears its launch.
