Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Fall volunteer open house at Interlakes Community Caregivers Oct. 31
MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., is hosting an open house for anyone interested in learning more about volunteering as a driver or other opportunities on Monday, Oct. 31, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. ICCI is located at 60 Whittier Highway (Rt.25), Unit 8B on the second floor across...
laconiadailysun.com
Donation of lighting offers safe skating after dark
LACONIA — When dusk fell on the city’s skate park, skaters would continue their practice by the headlights of parked cars. Those days are over. The park now dons a set of four lights, allowing skaters to safely carry on after sunset.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Community Church accepting applications for Daniell Fund
GILFORD — Launched earlier in 2022 with a substantial endowment gift made by Barbara and the late Robert Daniell, Gilford Community Church’s Daniell Fund is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations. The purpose of the fund is to improve and better the lives of people in the Lakes Region.
laconiadailysun.com
Tours of Makers Mill open to public
WOLFEBORO — The best way to learn about Makers Mill, our county’s first dedicated community makerspace and vocation hub, is to see it for yourself. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The event begins with a...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle offers $1,000 prize
LACONIA — You can win $1,000 toward your heating bill this winter. There are no limitations on the type of fuel. It can be oil, electric, propane or natural gas, wood pellets, wood, or coal. Laconia Kiwanis will make the $1,000 payment on your behalf directly to the vendor of your choice. With the rising heating costs, there is no better time to enter the contest.
laconiadailysun.com
Wanda Keenan joins Roche Realty Group
MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, welcomes Wanda Keenan, who lives on Lake Opechee in Laconia, and has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Laconia office’s team located at the entrance to South Down Shores and Long Bay on Parade Road.
laconiadailysun.com
Village Players' 'Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' opens Nov. 4
WOLFEBORO — November's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at The Village Players' Theater is not only based on one of the Bible's most famous families, but features family relations from across the Lakes and Capital regions and the Seacoast. "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoast" tells...
laconiadailysun.com
Learn about six Meredith candidates at bipartisan forum Monday
MEREDITH — Liz Tentarelli of the League of Women Voters-NH will moderate a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 24, for Meredith residents, featuring bipartisan representation of all six candidates running for NH state House and NH state Senate positions. The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center, Room B.
laconiadailysun.com
AES students participate in Fire Prevention Week activities
ASHLAND — In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, several Ashland Elementary School classes participated in activities with members of the Ashland Fire Department. Kindergarten students walked to the fire station where they enjoyed a tour of the station, several demonstrations involving fire safety equipment, and the opportunity for a close up look at the fire trucks with Captain Aaron Heath and Lieutenant Kendall Hughes. Later in the week, Lieutenant Hugh came to AES with EMT Danielle Reed to meet with students and to discuss fire safety and prevention in their homes.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 75 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Five people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park
TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
laconiadailysun.com
'Gravely Historical Tour of Union Cemetery' on Oct. 30
LACONIA — Laconia Historical & Museum Society is offering a "Gravely Historical Tour of Union Cemetery" on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Longtime members Virginia Hansen and Patrick Tierney will lead the walking tour, presenting intriguing stories about 12 of Union Cemetery’s residents. Join them to learn about the heartbroken father who retrieved his dying son from a Civil War battlefield, the murder victim who was chopped up and put into a trunk, and the tightrope-walking anthropologist.
laconiadailysun.com
Planting spring bulbs
As a boy I was surrounded by hundreds of spring daffodils every year. We lived in rural Connecticut, and the people we bought our house from had planted daffodils by the hundreds in our woods. The woods consisted of sugar maples, huge ones, with a sprinkling of ash trees, providing dappled sunshine We had wide raked paths and all along the paths were daffodils in April and May. We would pick 50 or more at a time and bring them into the house and put them in vases everywhere.
laconiadailysun.com
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
laconiadailysun.com
Ronnie Abbott: Why Sheriff Bill Wright is the best choice for Belknap County
Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.
laconiadailysun.com
Roberta A.Livingston, 55
TILTON — Roberta "Robin" A. Livingston, 55, passed away on October 17, 2022, with her husband by her side. Robin leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Brett W. Livingston, along with his daughters, Shannon L. Nichols and her sons, Philip and Alex of Sanbornton, Jammie L. Livingston (predeceased in 2017) and her son, Mason Gatanti of Franklin, Ryann L. Johnson and her sons, Dade (predeceased), Kainan and Charlie of Franklin. Robin also leaves her four sons, James R. Terwilligar of San Diego, California, Anthony B. Terwilligar of Tilton, Luke L. Flory of Tilton and Joshua J. Livingston and his wife Devon and daughter Jammie of Keene. She is also predeceased by her parents.
laconiadailysun.com
Virginia P. Emery, 94
FRANKLIN — Virginia Pearl (Dorval) Emery, 94, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Concord Hospital in Franklin. She was born in Franklin on March 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Gilman) Dorval. Virginia was employed as...
laconiadailysun.com
Coldwell Banker Realty collecting warm clothing through end of November
GILFORD — Coldwell Banker Realty is hosting a warm clothing drive this fall. All sizes of new and lightly used wool, flannel, fleece, down, nylon, polyester, thick cotton, hats, jackets, mittens, gloves, scarfs and sleeping bags are needed, for children of all ages, women and men. All items will...
laconiadailysun.com
Screening of classic silent film 'The Cameraman' at First Congregational Church
MEREDITH — A special showing of the classic romantic comedy silent film "The Cameraman," starring the legendary Buster Keaton, will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Acclaimed silent film accompanist Robert Humphreville will provide the musical improvised score live on the organ. This event is presented by the Joyful Noise Music Series at The First Congregational Church Meredith.
laconiadailysun.com
Common ground among Republicans, Democrats, and independents at Gilford forum
GILFORD — It was politics, not prayer, that brought people to the pews of the Gilford Community Church Thursday night. The church had loaned its space for a bipartisan candidate forum hosted by the New Hampshire League of Women Voters. The Gilford event featured candidates for Belknap County District...
Comments / 0