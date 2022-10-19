ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad is thinking about suing Netflix for glamorising his son’s grisly murders

Lionel Dahmer, the elderly father to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, is thinking about suing Netflix over two of its breakout series about his son’s grisly murders. According to a report in the US Sun, Lionel, 86, is reportedly upset that he wasn’t contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Sports World Reacts To The Adam Sandler Movie News

Adam Sandler already made the sports world happy this year by starring in Netflix's "Hustle." Judging by the latest report from Deadline, it sounds like he has at least one more sports move left in him. Sandler is expected to star in a film produced by Netflix and the Safdie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy