(WBAP/KLIF) — Steven Nothem was responding to assist another officer on the President George Bush Tollway when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver and killed. The community will honor the fallen officer with a series of ceremonies, beginning Sunday night with a candlelight vigil at the Carrollton Amphitheater. The family will also hold a visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco on Wednesday night, October 26th. The Carrollton officer’s funeral is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, October 27th, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO