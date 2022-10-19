ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aisd.net

New playgrounds open at Wimbish World Language Academy

Wimbish World Language Academy makes 19. That’s 19 Arlington ISD elementary schools that have received new playgrounds as part of the 2019 Bond program. But who’s counting? All the elementary students certainly are! And the teachers are, too. “Students screamed and jumped, and even the teachers were as...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Firearm Discharged Inside DISD Elementary School

Before classes started at John Carpenter Elementary School on October 13, a firearm was discharged in the school cafeteria. A student at the school reportedly brought a gun onto campus. The weapon “accidentally” went off, according to DISD officials. No one was killed or injured, and classes were...
Washingtonian.com

9 Great Deals for Arlington Restaurant Week

Over 40 restaurants around Arlington area are offering deals during its annual restaurant week, which wraps Monday, October 24. Here are some of our favorite offerings:. The comfort food stop has a $35 pizza-and-drinks special for two. Get any pizza off the menu, plus two half salads, and two glasses of wine or beer.
ARLINGTON, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cedar Hill High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CEDAR HILL, TX
wbap.com

Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
BEDFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

North Texas Mayors & Salvation Army Combine Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — As thousands are continuing to struggle with the impacts of inflation, the Salvation Army has teamed up with North Texas mayors to provide love and service to those in need. The partnership, announced Wednesday morning in Arlington, involves a friendly competition, as the mayors will serve as...
ARLINGTON, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
wbap.com

Funeral Services for Slain Officer Announced

(WBAP/KLIF) — Steven Nothem was responding to assist another officer on the President George Bush Tollway when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver and killed. The community will honor the fallen officer with a series of ceremonies, beginning Sunday night with a candlelight vigil at the Carrollton Amphitheater. The family will also hold a visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco on Wednesday night, October 26th. The Carrollton officer’s funeral is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, October 27th, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy