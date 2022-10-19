Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
New Steakhouse Coming to Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
aisd.net
New playgrounds open at Wimbish World Language Academy
Wimbish World Language Academy makes 19. That’s 19 Arlington ISD elementary schools that have received new playgrounds as part of the 2019 Bond program. But who’s counting? All the elementary students certainly are! And the teachers are, too. “Students screamed and jumped, and even the teachers were as...
Tarrant Area Food Bank is launching a meal delivery program to tackle food insecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the weekly delivery that has become a lifeline for Fort Worth resident Erica Mack. For the first time, Tarrant Area Food Bank has soft-launched a meal delivery pilot program. “This has kept me going for months on end,” Mack said. The program,...
Arlington, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Arlington. The Lamar High School - Arlington football team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Arlington High School football team will have a game with Lamar High School - Arlington on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
fox4news.com
Former Fort Worth ISD students-turned-teachers hope to inspire next generation of teachers
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD is looking to the future to try and help with its teacher shortage. They brought students together with several universities and colleges on Wednesday, hoping their students will return to the classroom as teachers. Former Fort Worth ISD student and now-teacher Aracely Valdes...
dallasexpress.com
Firearm Discharged Inside DISD Elementary School
Before classes started at John Carpenter Elementary School on October 13, a firearm was discharged in the school cafeteria. A student at the school reportedly brought a gun onto campus. The weapon “accidentally” went off, according to DISD officials. No one was killed or injured, and classes were...
Washingtonian.com
9 Great Deals for Arlington Restaurant Week
Over 40 restaurants around Arlington area are offering deals during its annual restaurant week, which wraps Monday, October 24. Here are some of our favorite offerings:. The comfort food stop has a $35 pizza-and-drinks special for two. Get any pizza off the menu, plus two half salads, and two glasses of wine or beer.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas high school football: Check out the High School Football Showdown Team of the Month
PAPA MURPHY’S SPONSORED CONTENT — CW33’s High School Football Showdown is in full swing with teams approaching the playoffs in the upcoming weeks. Ahead of playoffs, we want to shout out a team that the viewers have dubbed Papa Murphy’s Team of the Month. Sideline reporter...
DeSoto, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Hill High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
wbap.com
North Texas Mayors & Salvation Army Combine Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — As thousands are continuing to struggle with the impacts of inflation, the Salvation Army has teamed up with North Texas mayors to provide love and service to those in need. The partnership, announced Wednesday morning in Arlington, involves a friendly competition, as the mayors will serve as...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
bestsouthwestguide.com
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
wbap.com
Funeral Services for Slain Officer Announced
(WBAP/KLIF) — Steven Nothem was responding to assist another officer on the President George Bush Tollway when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver and killed. The community will honor the fallen officer with a series of ceremonies, beginning Sunday night with a candlelight vigil at the Carrollton Amphitheater. The family will also hold a visitation at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco on Wednesday night, October 26th. The Carrollton officer’s funeral is scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, October 27th, at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.
keranews.org
Arlington State of the City: Mayor teases regional rideshare, university campus, tourism
"This most diverse community is better when we do everything together. It's just that simple," Ross says. "We have enough divisiveness in this country. We don't need it here—we're stronger together." Among the announcements included plans in progress for a regional rideshare transportation program through the Via. The rideshare...
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
‘I want a family that loves me’ | After 6 years in foster care, Wednesday’s Child 13-year-old Corey is hoping to be adopted
DALLAS — After six years in foster care, we have an opportunity to turn things around for today’s Wednesday’s Child – Corey! He is a wonderful teenager who has the biggest smile and an even bigger heart. Corey has never been to the State Fair of...
