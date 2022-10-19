Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
defensenews.com
Defense firms outsource sub, carrier construction amid labor woes
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy is pouring billions of dollars into shoring up the companies that help build nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. But these companies, and especially prime contractors General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding, cannot hire enough people to keep up with demand.
peninsulachronicle.com
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
NASA Wallops announces date for new Antares rocket launch
The next launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore has been set for early November.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton’s Federal Development Board Seeking Applicants
HAMPTON—The Hampton Federal Area Development Authority (HFADA) is looking for residents interested in serving on its board. The Authority works in partnership with the military and other federal facilities to promote the development of federal employee housing, office buildings, and other infrastructure, and increases coordination between military, private industry, and academic research institutions, creating innovative opportunities that foster economic growth.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
67 new Chief Petty Officers pinned at NAS Oceana
There were 67 men and women promoted Friday as the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana hosted its Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Pinning Ceremony.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
Big Dreams: Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016. Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth. But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to...
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Virginia apartment building fire
Hampton Fire and Rescue are investigating a 2-alarm apartment fire that started overnight.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
Two killed in Mathews County crash
The drivers of two vehicles involved in a Tuesday crash on Route 198 in Mathews County died from their injuries, Virginia State Police say.
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision
SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project. For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.
