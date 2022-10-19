ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

defensenews.com

Defense firms outsource sub, carrier construction amid labor woes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy is pouring billions of dollars into shoring up the companies that help build nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. But these companies, and especially prime contractors General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding, cannot hire enough people to keep up with demand.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton’s Federal Development Board Seeking Applicants

HAMPTON—The Hampton Federal Area Development Authority (HFADA) is looking for residents interested in serving on its board. The Authority works in partnership with the military and other federal facilities to promote the development of federal employee housing, office buildings, and other infrastructure, and increases coordination between military, private industry, and academic research institutions, creating innovative opportunities that foster economic growth.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
vabeach.com

7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach

What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

