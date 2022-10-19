ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
wtoc.com

Homemade Halloween treats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The Return of Wag-O-Ween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the return of Wag-O-Ween. Festivities are happening Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts at noon and goes until 5 between the Savannah River and the Stirland District. Proceeds from the event will go to support local animal rescues, along with community spay and neutering.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Culinary Coming Attractions

Every once in a while we put something out into the universe and no one catches it. Hints, innuendo and tips that allow our readers to get a wider view of the story at hand if they read between the lines. Sometimes it is a little more direct than that and you catch it immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The buzz around mead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be the oldest drink to contain alcohol, and it’s quickly becoming the next “big thing.”. Most of the meads on the market are all-natural and made using honey. WTOC wanted to learn more about it, so we contacted the Savannah Bee Company...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Izzy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public. A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more. WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ghost Pirates hit the ice for first game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are set to officially kick off their season in their first game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Savannah sports history about to be made in the South Carolina upstate as the Hostess City’s new professional hockey team the Ghost Pirates plays the first game of its inaugural season here in Greenville.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Munchies by Mojo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA

