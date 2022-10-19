Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
wtoc.com
17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
wtoc.com
Homemade Halloween treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking to spice up your holiday treats this year, we’ve got just what you need. Dessert Stylist Ebony Clark and owner of E-Couture Dessert Styling joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some ideas.
wtoc.com
The Return of Wag-O-Ween
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the return of Wag-O-Ween. Festivities are happening Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts at noon and goes until 5 between the Savannah River and the Stirland District. Proceeds from the event will go to support local animal rescues, along with community spay and neutering.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Culinary Coming Attractions
Every once in a while we put something out into the universe and no one catches it. Hints, innuendo and tips that allow our readers to get a wider view of the story at hand if they read between the lines. Sometimes it is a little more direct than that and you catch it immediately.
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
wtoc.com
The buzz around mead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be the oldest drink to contain alcohol, and it’s quickly becoming the next “big thing.”. Most of the meads on the market are all-natural and made using honey. WTOC wanted to learn more about it, so we contacted the Savannah Bee Company...
wtoc.com
‘Kulture Keepers’ cookbook for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah State University professor wrote a cookbook that doubles as a history book because each recipe comes with a story about Chatham County’s Black Museums. WTOC was joined by the author of Kulture Keepers cookbook, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and the Founder of the LB3...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Izzy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the...
wtoc.com
Installing an exhibit to SCAD’s Museum of Art
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Check out SCAD’S Museum of Art. The exhibitions on display are truly top notch. WTOC got a behind the scenes look at the work and planning that goes into adding an exhibit.
wtoc.com
10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!. The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah. It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia. Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary...
wtoc.com
Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public. A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more. WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wtoc.com
Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
wtoc.com
Ghost Pirates hit the ice for first game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are set to officially kick off their season in their first game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Savannah sports history about to be made in the South Carolina upstate as the Hostess City’s new professional hockey team the Ghost Pirates plays the first game of its inaugural season here in Greenville.
wtoc.com
Munchies by Mojo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled in Savannah Thursday now corrected
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah. The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated […]
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern holds annual Celebrate Together event on Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a little chilly this morning but that didn’t stop the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus from holding their annual Celebrate Together event. The event was held as a way to bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni from all three campuses together. It included free...
Broughton Street businesses’ patience wears thin as project remains incomplete
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Broughton Streetscapes Project has been in the works for years now. Many intersections of the street have already been completed, but local businesses are not quite happy with the final product. “Definitely not like the best,” said Chole Adler, the Assistant Manager of Impeccable Pig. “Construction has definitely halted foot […]
