GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wayne Jenkins and Barbara Kennedy-Dixon have been named Clemson’s recipients of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award, which was created in 2021 to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the areas of racial and social justice. In addition to being the ACC’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder – man or woman – Kennedy-Dixon served Clemson with distinction for more than 30 years as a coach and administrator prior to her passing in 2018. Jenkins enrolled at Clemson in the Fall of 1969 as a member of the Track & Field team, making him one of the first two African American student-athletes at Clemson, joining Craig Mobley (Basketball) that semester.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO