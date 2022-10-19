Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clemsontigers.com
Game Notes
Clemson extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 14 games. Clemson’s 14-game winning streak now stands alone as the fourth-longest winning streak in Clemson history, trailing a 29-game winning streak from 2018-19, a 17-game winning streak from 2014-15 and a 15-game winning streak from 1947-49. Clemson has...
clemsontigers.com
Sheridan Jones | Passionate About Winning
Note: The following appears in the Syracuse football gameday program. One could say that there is a lot more to Sheridan Jones than meets the eye. He is more than just the middle son of Patrice Jones. He is the product of hard work and dedication. All of that hard...
clemsontigers.com
Carson Donnelly | Enjoying The Grind
Note: The following appears in the Syracuse football gameday program. The game was scoreless through the first quarter. After another unsuccessful drive shortly into the second quarter, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were punting again for the fourth possession in a row and seventh time between the teams in the game.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall on the Road to No. 11 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Clemson men’s soccer team suffered its first road loss of the season on Friday to No. 11 Louisville by a final score of 1-0. The Tigers (8-5-1, 2-3-1 ACC) put on a very strong second half performance, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net and were dealt their third consecutive loss for the first time since 2018.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Falls to Syracuse
CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Ani Clark reached 500 career kills and sophomore Devan Taylor tallied 700 career digs as the Clemson volleyball team (11-10, 2-7 ACC) fell to Syracuse (10-9, 6-3 ACC) on Friday evening in three sets. Sophomore Azyah Dailey led the Tigers offensively, clocking 10 kills, and Mckenna Slavik picked up 30 assists.
clemsontigers.com
Reunion Teams
Note: The following appears in the Syracuse football gameday program. Each year on Football Reunion Day, we honor the 50, 25, 10 and five-year anniversary Clemson teams. Below are a few notes about each of those seasons. 1972. 50-Year Anniversary. Our 50-year anniversary team was Hootie Ingram’s final season as...
clemsontigers.com
Kyle Richardson
Note: The following appears in the Syracuse football gameday program. Dabo Swinney has five Clemson graduates among his 10 position group assistant coaches. However, the only one of the 10 who came home from the hospital shortly after birth wearing a Tiger outfit is not one of the five who attended classes at Clemson.
clemsontigers.com
Wayne Jenkins, Barbara Kennedy-Dixon named ACC UNITE Award Recipients
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wayne Jenkins and Barbara Kennedy-Dixon have been named Clemson’s recipients of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award, which was created in 2021 to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the areas of racial and social justice. In addition to being the ACC’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder – man or woman – Kennedy-Dixon served Clemson with distinction for more than 30 years as a coach and administrator prior to her passing in 2018. Jenkins enrolled at Clemson in the Fall of 1969 as a member of the Track & Field team, making him one of the first two African American student-athletes at Clemson, joining Craig Mobley (Basketball) that semester.
Comments / 0