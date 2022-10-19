ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000

By Mary Stone
 3 days ago

In challenging economic times, there are still excellent deals to be found on TVs, and we're not just talking about old stock that manufacturers are trying to shift. If you have a decent budget and are willing to wait for the opportune moment, you can end up bagging a champagne screen on a prosecco budget.

Launched this year after a fair amount of build-up, Samsung's QD-OLED TVs mark a significant step forward for the company, introducing next-gen screen technology that combines the benefits of both OLED and Quantum Dot displays, but without the drawbacks.

In our Samsung QE65S95B review, we were blown away by its glorious picture quality with phenomenal levels of contrast and awarded it a hearty five stars. Now the 55-inch version of this stunning TV is discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and online retailer Box , bringing it down from £2400 to just £1100.

Samsung QE55S95B QD-OLED TV £2400 £1100 at Box (save £1300)
This high-tech set offers an amazing, vibrant picture with fantastic viewing angles, and it's also great for gaming. In the market for a stunning premium TV packed with next-gen features but without the massive price tag? This could well be a deal worth seizing. Also available at Amazon . View Deal

Under review, we found that the 65-inch version delivers the sort of immaculate, ultra-deep blacks long associated with the best OLEDs but with levels of brightness, both in small highlights and across the whole screen, that we haven’t seen before on any regular OLED TV, or even LG’s brilliant flagship G2 series.

This set comes packed with familiar features like HDR, HDMI 2.1 , Samsung's Tizen interface, voice assistant integration, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It also boasts low latency for gaming and supports 4K/120Hz and VRR , making it ideal for gamers with PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles.

QD-OLED technology may have launched under a fair amount of hype, but Samsung's QD-OLED tech does not disappoint, and with this massive saving , it makes the premium price tag a little more palatable.

If you're in the market for an excellent TV with cutting-edge tech, this discount on one of the best TVs we've seen in 2022 could be worth taking advantage of.

MORE

I've seen the picture quality update coming to Sky Glass, and it's amazing

Everything you need to know about QD-OLED

Our pick of the best TVs : budget to premium

