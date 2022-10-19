Fallout creator says Fallout 3 "felt like my baby had been adopted by a new family"

Tim Cain, creator of the Fallout franchise has spoken in a video package saying that Fallout 3 felt like his baby being adopted by another family.

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda Softworks has released a new video talking about the development and ideation around Fallout 3 . The video features Cain, who's seen as one of the creators of the series, and acted as the lead programmer on 1997’s Fallout. In the video, he talks about the franchise moving over to Bethesda for Fallout 3.

Cain initially had some reservations about Fallout changing hands. He said: "I kind of felt like my baby had been adopted by another family. It wasn’t so much that I didn’t like the family, it’s just, my baby was going to be raised differently than how I would raise this baby."

However, he was eventually won over by the vision and execution of Bestheda Softworks, especially when it came to translating the franchise into the first person. When Cain finally saw the game for the first time at E3 2007, he was impressed. ‘I just watched entranced, because I got to watch the opening cinematic and then some gameplay. And it was Fallout in first person, and it was mesmerizing, it was immersive, it was incredible.’

And the rest, as they say, is history. While purists may lament the loss of the isometric overview of the first two games, Fallout has gone on to become one of gaming’s biggest RPG properties.

It will likely be a long while before we see another mainline Fallout game, as Bethesda currently has Starfield coming up, and Elder Scrolls 6 after that. For now, fans will likely have to get their fix through the best Fallout 4 mods to get their fill.

