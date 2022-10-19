ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Fallout creator says Fallout 3 "felt like my baby had been adopted by a new family"

By Patrick Dane
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuCVE_0ifCYCE800

Tim Cain, creator of the Fallout franchise has spoken in a video package saying that Fallout 3 felt like his baby being adopted by another family.

As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda Softworks has released a new video talking about the development and ideation around Fallout 3 . The video features Cain, who's seen as one of the creators of the series, and acted as the lead programmer on 1997’s Fallout. In the video, he talks about the franchise moving over to Bethesda for Fallout 3.

Cain initially had some reservations about Fallout changing hands. He said: "I kind of felt like my baby had been adopted by another family. It wasn’t so much that I didn’t like the family, it’s just, my baby was going to be raised differently than how I would raise this baby."

However, he was eventually won over by the vision and execution of Bestheda Softworks, especially when it came to translating the franchise into the first person. When Cain finally saw the game for the first time at E3 2007, he was impressed. ‘I just watched entranced, because I got to watch the opening cinematic and then some gameplay. And it was Fallout in first person, and it was mesmerizing, it was immersive, it was incredible.’

And the rest, as they say, is history. While purists may lament the loss of the isometric overview of the first two games, Fallout has gone on to become one of gaming’s biggest RPG properties.

It will likely be a long while before we see another mainline Fallout game, as Bethesda currently has Starfield coming up, and Elder Scrolls 6 after that. For now, fans will likely have to get their fix through the best Fallout 4 mods to get their fill.

If you do need something to scratch that itch, check out our list of the Best RPG Games .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
TechRadar

Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect

Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy