The Diablo 4 endgame beta is live - and already leaking

By Dustin Bailey
 3 days ago

The Diablo 4 endgame beta has begun, and it seems that players are already breaking the first rule of closed beta club: you do not talk about closed beta club.

A month ago, Blizzard announced that a confidential, closed beta focused on Diablo 4's endgame content would "soon" roll out to players who had spent long hours in high level Diablo 2 and 3 play. Today, players have begun to report receiving emails announcing that they have gotten access to the beta. Some players also note that revealing that these emails have been sent is, itself, a breach of Blizzard's request for confidentiality.

Oops. Blizzard probably won't ban too many accounts for being excited that the beta has begun, but predictably, proper gameplay footage has already begun to leak. We won't post it here, but you don't have to dig too deep to find it on social media.

The NDA-breaking probably shouldn't be surprising. An early 'friends and family' test at Blizzard already produced some sporadic leaks , culminating in a massive, 40-minute leak of Diablo 4 gameplay footage .

Blizzard says an open beta for Diablo 4 is due to kick off in early 2023 , so you've got at least a few more months to wait if you just want to put the leak blinders on and play the game for yourself. The full game is set to launch sometime in 2023.

If you're looking for more games like Diablo to play while waiting for everyone to shut up about the beta, you know where to click.

The next step in Microsoft's acquisition review risks full-blown console war

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has issued a public call for evidence regarding its ongoing review of Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard acquisition. The regulator, which is examining the merger in notable detail, says that "at this point we invite anyone, including members of the public, to share their views with us." This step comes during the second phase of the CMA investigation, in which it will look to gather evidence "to investigate potential issues with competition that could arise as a result of the merger."
