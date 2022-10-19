On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Somerdale Borough Hall, the Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Ivy Property Group LP, who will present an application requesting amended final site plan approval and preliminary and final site plan approval to permit the construction of a retail cannabis dispensary on property that has no current street address. But, it is located on the northern side of the White Horse Pike adjacent to Wawa at 2 North White Horse Pike and approximately 327 feet northwest from the intersection of East Somerdale Road and the White Horse Pike.

SOMERDALE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO