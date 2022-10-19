ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clementon & Lindenwold Men Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, October 17, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 3:32 a.m., officers of the Camden County...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Newly Constructed Retail Cannabis Dispensary Proposed For Somerdale on White Horse Pike

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Somerdale Borough Hall, the Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Ivy Property Group LP, who will present an application requesting amended final site plan approval and preliminary and final site plan approval to permit the construction of a retail cannabis dispensary on property that has no current street address. But, it is located on the northern side of the White Horse Pike adjacent to Wawa at 2 North White Horse Pike and approximately 327 feet northwest from the intersection of East Somerdale Road and the White Horse Pike.
SOMERDALE, NJ
The Holidays in Cape May

If you are looking for nostalgic, magical holiday destinations that rival a Hallmark movie, look no further – Cape May and America’s oldest seaside resort put on one of the most dazzling displays and fun for the entire family. Cape May, renowned for its award-winning beaches and charming...
CAPE MAY, NJ

