You're not alone if you're wondering how you can save the herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem . The sequel to Innocence hasn't been out long and if you've returned to the rat-infested world of medieval France, you might wonder what to do when you find the herbalist in Chapter 3.

It's not exactly easy to figure out how—or if—you can keep this NPC alive but I'm here to tell you that you can, and I'll explain what you need to do in this guide. That said, you don't get anything for saving them, so don't worry if you're already past this point. If you're ready to get started, here's how to save the herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem: How to save the Herbalist

You're going to need to craft a specific item if you want to save the herbalist when you see two guards lead him from a house in Chapter 3. Basically, you need to figure out a way to take care of the guards and luckily, there are rats aplenty to do the job for you. They will need a bit of coaxing though.

You should have at least two pots of Extinguis to take out the guards—or, at least, their torches. Hide in the bushes near the gate where the herbalist and two guards emerge and wait until the guard on the left moves away and starts using his torch to scatter the rats. Once he's far enough away, use the Extinguis with a sling to put out the guard's torch, and the rats will do the rest.

If you've done this correctly, the second guard will immediately move in and try to save his friend with his own torch. Use the other Extinguis on the second guard's torch and you should watch him meet a similar fate.

Don't worry if you mess it up the first time. You can start over from the last checkpoint if you run into problems or mistime one of the throws.